Kanye West Vs Michael Jordan: Ye West Reveals Why Jordan Still Won't Meet With Him

American former professional basketball player Michael Jordan and rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye West, have both released their sneakers range with Nike. While Jordan launched Air Jordan with the company in 1984, West launched Yeezy in 2009. However, the two are not on talking terms currently as Ye let the former basketball player down with his 2015's song, Fact.

Earlier this month, Ye West appeared on Revolt TV's Drink Champs where he talked about his music, fashion, and family. In a recently uploaded video, Ye West also talked with the show hosts N.O.R.E and DJ EFN about his business with the shoe giant Nike. His mention of his show range Yeezy was soon followed by his feud with Michael Jordan. The rapper revealed he is not on talking terms with Jordan as the former sportsperson would not meet with him. He said, "Jordan still won't meet with me. I am trying to meet with Michael Jordan. I'm like, 'It's a song, man.' Michael Jordan said this thing like, 'Why y'all acting like Virgil (Abloh) made me hot? These shoes is hot."

Why Michael Jordon doesn't meet Kanye West?

Back in 2015, Ye West released a song named Facts, whose lyrics made Jordan upset. The controversial line of the song read, "Yeezy just jumped over Jumpman." The line suggested Kanye West's Yeezy brand was more successful than that of Jordans's. But, West never meant to slam MJ. His lyrics were directed towards Nike CEO Mark Parker. In 2016, Ye apologised to MJ and cleared the confusion. He tweeted, "I'm sorry Michel Jordan. I love and respect you. My beef was with Mark Parker. I respect you so much."

Details about Ye West's feud with Nike

Looking back to Ye's association with Nike and Adidas, it was clear he did not mean to slam Michael Jordan. The American rapper initially collaborated with Nike for his first sneakers range, Nike Air Yeezy, in 2009. Following that, their collaboration also dropped Nike Air Yeezy II. But, in 2013, their relationship came to an end and Ye went to join hands with Adidas. Ye is one of the biggest reasons behind the revival of Adidas.

