Kanye West Releases 'Donda' Deluxe Edition Featuring Young Thug, Andre 3000, & More

Kanye West recently unveiled the Donda Deluxe Edition in which he expanded the album's tracklist by adding six more songs featuring various other artists.

The Donda Deluxe Edition was dropped on Sunday night that included Andre 3000 collaboration Life of the Party, Remote Control Pt. 2 featuring Young Thug & Kid Cudi, Never Abandon Your Family, Keep My Spirit Alive Pt. 2 featuring Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, and KayCyy and Up From the Ashes. Donda, released in October, became Kanye West's fastest album to reach one billion streams on Spotify. Take a look at the recently released Donda Deluxe Edition tracklist.

'Donda' Deluxe Tracklist:



1. Donda Chant (Ft. Syleena Johnson)

2. Hurricane by Kanye West & The Weeknd (Ft. Lil Baby)

3. Moon (Ft. Don Toliver & Kid Cudi)

4. Life Of The Party by Kanye West & André 3000 (Ft. IRKO)

5. Off The Grid (Ft. Fivio Foreign & Playboi Carti)

6. Jail (Ft. JAY-Z)

7. Praise God (Ft. Baby Keem & Travis Scott)

8. Come to Life (Deluxe Version)

9. Believe What I Say

10. No Child Left Behind (Ft. Vory)

11. Up From The Ashes

12. Remote Control pt 2 (Ft. Kid Cudi & Young Thug)

13. God Breathed (Ft. Vory)

14. Lord I Need You

15. 24

16. Junya (Ft. Playboi Carti)

17. Never Abandon Your Family

18. Donda (Ft. Stalone & The World Famous Tony Williams)

19. Keep My Spirit Alive (Ft. Conway the Machine & Westside Gunn)

20. Jesus Lord pt 2 (Ft. Jay Electronica & The LOX)

21. Heaven and Hell

22. Remote Control (Ft. Young Thug)

23. Tell The Vision (Ft. Pop Smoke)

24. Jonah (Ft. Lil Durk & Vory)

25. Pure Souls (Ft. Roddy Ricch & Shenseea)

26. Ok Ok (Ft. Lil Yachty & Rooga)

27. New Again

28. Jesus Lord (Ft. Jay Electronica)

29. Ok Ok pt 2 (Ft. Rooga & Shenseea)

30. Junya pt 2 (Ft. Playboi Carti & Ty Dolla $ign)

31. Jail pt 2 (Ft. DaBaby & Marilyn Manson)

32. Keep My Spirit Alive pt 2 (Ft. Conway the Machine, KayCyy & Westside Gunn)

Life of the Party: Watch Video

(Image: AP)