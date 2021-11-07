Ye West Reveals He Wants To Be With His 'wife' Kim; Says "they're Not Divorced Yet"

Kanye West, now known as Ye West, and Kim Kardashian have been in the news since earlier this year as Kim Kardashian filed a divorce in February. However, the two still cheer each other for their new ventures and career endeavours. While they have been on talking terms, Ye West recently called Kim his wife. He also revealed no paperwork on their divorce has been done yet.

Ye West recently appeared in an interview with Revolt TV's Drink Champs where he talked about his music, fashion, and family. The rapper also opened up on his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Talking to show hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, Ye addressed Kim Kardashian as his wife. He said, "SNL making my wife say 'I divorced him' on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off. And I ain't never even seen papers." He further quipped, "We (are) not even divorced."

In the same interview, Ye West revealed his and Kim's children want their parents to stay together. He did not stop there and went on to reveal he also wants to be with his "wife" Kim Kardashian. He said, "My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together." The rapper further lashed out on media and Kim Kardashian's publicity team and claimed they do not want the two of them to stay together. Kim Kardashian and Ye West are parents to four children, North, Psalm, Chicago, and Saint.

Kim Kardashian on Ye West supporting her for SNL

Despite the ongoing divorce, Kim Kardashian and Ye West have been supporting each other in their new ventures and career endeavours. Kim Kardashian was spotted on several of West's latest album Donda's promotional events. Moreover, West also supported Kim Kardashian as she hosted Saturday Night Live. As per a report by People, Kim Kardashian was glad to have Ye West supporting her on SNL. Ye even gave Kim advice on hosting the show. A source close to the couple reported they are now in a better place. Kim Kardashian recently bought their Hidden Hills estate from West for $23 million. Seeing the deal, it can be speculated the couple is not getting back together. Kim Kardashian and Ye West tied the knot in 2014.

