Halloween: Katy Perry Dons Vaccine Costume, Spreads COVID Awareness With Orlando Bloom

On the spooky festival of Halloween, everyone tried dressing up in the funniest and scary way possible. However, keeping the danger of COVID-19 in mind, Katy Perry and her fiance Orlando Bloom chose to spread awareness instead with their Halloween costume this year. The couple dressed as a syringe and a doctor for this year's Halloween party.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are among the many celebrities spreading awareness with their Halloween costumes. Taking to Instagram, both Perry and Bloom shared photos of their Halloween costumes, where the award-winning singer wore a huge syringe dress to stress the importance of getting jabbed. She completed her outfit with white socks and blue shoes.

On the other hand, Orlando sported a nurse's uniform with a white coat and blue footwear. He also accessorised his outfit with a stethoscope, head cap, and an identity card. The couple also wore face masks in order to stress on the importance of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sharing the picture, Katy Perry asked her fans to stay safe and added a syringe emoji. Orlando Bloom also posted the same photo and wrote, "I vaxed a girl and I liked it," with reference to Katy Perry's 2008 song I Kissed A Girl.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom participated in several coronavirus-related events since last year. The couple also appeared with Dr. Anthony Fauci over a video call and asked several questions about the virus and COVID-19 in November 2020. However, the COVID cases in the US have again begun to surge.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's relationship timeline

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been linked ever since their first public appearance in 2016. After keeping their relationship a secret for some time, the two became Instagram official in the same year. The couple made their way to several headlines as they spent most of the year together. However, in March 2017, they decided to take a break and got back together in August of the same year. They announced they had reconciled in February 2018. In 2019 Bloom popped the question of marriage as the singer confirmed they were engaged via an Instagram post. Perry also announced her pregnancy in a music video in March 2020 and gave birth to daughter Daisy Dove in August.

