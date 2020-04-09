Katy Perry Announces She Will Be Donating For COVID-19 Relief

Katy Perry is currently quarantining with her loved ones. The singer had recently announced that she is pregnant with her fiancée Orlando Bloom’s baby. Katy Perry recently announced that she will be contributing to COVID-19 relief.

ALSO READ | Bocelli: It’s Not A Concert For Coronavirus, It’s A Prayer

Katy Perry to donate for COVID-19 relief

Katy Perry took to social media to share with her fans that she will be making contributions. These contributions will be helpful to provide essential items to children and families. Katy Perry is among the many celebrities to have pledged to do so.

Katy Perry said that for every shoe or handbag sale in April and May, she will be donating 10% of it. These shoes and handbags will be from her fashion line, Katy Perry Collections. These donations will be further sent to the organisation, Baby2Baby. They have been helping out needy children and families affected by the coronavirus by providing them with essential items.

ALSO READ | Katy Perry Puts On Surgical Gloves During Shopping Trip Amidst The Coronavirus Pandemic

Check out Katy Perry’s post here:

Sending ❤️ out to all of you on this #ShoesdayTuesday! I will be donating 10% from the sale of every shoe and handbag from https://t.co/F1qKGOllSl in April and May to @baby2baby to assist their efforts in providing essential items to children and families impacted by COVID-19 💕 pic.twitter.com/1o6v29Sdja — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 8, 2020

ALSO READ | Purab Kohli Shares His Emotional Struggle As Family Recovers From Coronavirus In London

Many celebrities across the world have joined hands together to fight against coronavirus. Singer Lady Gaga has been using her social media to spread awareness among fans. Additionally, Selena Gomez expressed her gratitude for health workers who have been working relentlessly even during the coronavirus outbreak. She has also added that a percentage of the sales made by her merchandise will be given for the COVID-19 relief.

Katy Perry recently released her new song, Never Worn White, in which she announced that she is pregnant. The singer and her fiancé Orlando Bloom were expected to tie the knot last year but postponed the wedding. Katy Perry’s pregnancy announcement is being compared to Beyoncé’s pregnancy announcement because both of them had a similar backdrop.

ALSO READ | Orlando Bloom Might Put His Wedding On 'ice' With Katy Perry Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.