Orlando Bloom Might Put His Wedding On 'ice' With Katy Perry Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus is a pandemic that has infected over 197,500 people worldwide and killed nearly 7,988. The sudden outbreak of the disease has caused many postponements and cancellations of events like Coachella, SXSW Music Festival, and the popular Met Gala, as it is expected to have large groups of people.

Coronavirus pandemic has also caused various U.S. cities to temporarily close movie theatres, bars, and dine-in restaurants and most Americans are in quarantine to avoid the spread of the highly contagious virus. Recently, Orlando Bloom, who was about to get married to Katy Perry, revealed that the couple might postpone the wedding due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Here are the details.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's wedding called off amidst COVID-19?

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Orlando Bloom, who is known for his work in the Pirates of the Caribbean series, spoke about the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and revealed that the outbreak might plant hindrances in his wedding plans with Katy Perry. The actor, who is reportedly planning a destination wedding with Katy in Japan, confirmed that the pandemic is definitely a factor in whether or not they will go forth with their original date.

However, Katy Perry, who recently announced her pregnancy with Orlando this summer, is reportedly unhappy to have postponed the date of her special day. As per reports, Katy Perry told her friends and family that they might do something private at home and then have a big celebration in Japan when the situation calms down.

As per reports, Katy and Orlando first started dating in 2016 but, separated off after being in a relationship for over a year. The couple got back together around five months later in August 2017 and announced their engagement in February 2019.

Katy Perry on Coronavirus:

