CMA Awards 2021: Luke Bryan Becomes The First Solo Host At The Ceremony In 18 Years

Ahead of the highly-anticipated 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards 2021, a list of performers, nominees and other details about the ceremony has begun doing rounds among the fans.

As Luke Bryan has been set to host the ceremony, it was recently revealed that he will become the first one to host the ceremony solo in 18 years.

Luke Bryan talks about the pressure that comes along while being a host

Luke Bryan, the popular American singer and songwriter, recently released a statement in which he opened up about his reaction when he was asked to host the 55th Annual CMA Awards 2021. He also opened up about how the pressure that came along with such a responsibility could be overwhelming. He also revealed how he could not turn down an opportunity that included honouring and celebrating his friends. The statement read-

"Being asked to host the CMA Awards was definitely something I put a lot of thought into before answering. The pressure that comes along with that can be overwhelming, but knowing I get to help honor and celebrate so many of my friends, I knew it was something I couldn't turn down."

Luke Bryan took to his official Twitter handle to announce the delightful news to his fans that he will be hosting the 55th Annual CMA Awards and urged his fans to tune in live to watch the ceremony on 10 November 2021 at 8/7c on ABC.

It’s an honor to announce I’ll be hosting the 55th annual #CMAawards for the first time! Tune in to the live show Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 8/7c on ABC. Don’t miss Country Music’s biggest night! @CountryMusic pic.twitter.com/g0bFnK5vp8 — Luke Bryan (@lukebryan) October 18, 2021

Who will be performing at CMA Awards 2021?

Many other celebrity artists have been gearing up for the ceremony, some of which will be performing while the others will be awaiting their win at the ceremony. Some of the artists who will be performing at the event will include artists namely Jimmie Allen, Brothers Osborne, Mickey Guyton featuring Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards, Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, and Blake Shelton.

CMA Awards 2021 Nominations:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR:

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Carrie Underwood

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

SINGLE OF THE YEAR:

'Famous Friends'– Chris Young with Kane Brown

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt

'The Good Ones' – Gabby Barrett

Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale

Mix Engineers: Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin

'Starting Over' – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

'Hell Of A View' – Eric Church

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

'One Night Standards' – Ashley McBryde

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

The award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

'Heart' – Eric Church

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

'Skeletons' – Brothers Osborne

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

'29' – Carly Pearce

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Jimmy Robbins

Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

'Dangerous: The Double Album '– Morgan Wallen

Producers: Dave Cohen, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome and Joey Moi

Mix Engineer: Joey Moi

'Starting Over' – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

SONG OF THE YEAR:

The award goes to Songwriter(s)

'Hell Of A View'

Songwriters: Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell

'One Night Standards'

Songwriters: Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde

'Forever After All'

Songwriters: Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford

'The Good Ones'

Songwriters: Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick

'Starting Over'

Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR:

Gabby Barrett

Carly Pearce

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR:... Click here to see full list

Image: AP