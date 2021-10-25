CMA Awards 2021: Luke Bryan Becomes The First Solo Host At The Ceremony In 18 Years

Quick links:
Ahead of the highly-anticipated 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards 2021, a list of performers, nominees and other details about the ceremony has begun doing rounds among the fans.
As Luke Bryan has been set to host the ceremony, it was recently revealed that he will become the first one to host the ceremony solo in 18 years.
Luke Bryan, the popular American singer and songwriter, recently released a statement in which he opened up about his reaction when he was asked to host the 55th Annual CMA Awards 2021. He also opened up about how the pressure that came along with such a responsibility could be overwhelming. He also revealed how he could not turn down an opportunity that included honouring and celebrating his friends. The statement read-
"Being asked to host the CMA Awards was definitely something I put a lot of thought into before answering. The pressure that comes along with that can be overwhelming, but knowing I get to help honor and celebrate so many of my friends, I knew it was something I couldn't turn down."
Luke Bryan took to his official Twitter handle to announce the delightful news to his fans that he will be hosting the 55th Annual CMA Awards and urged his fans to tune in live to watch the ceremony on 10 November 2021 at 8/7c on ABC.
It’s an honor to announce I’ll be hosting the 55th annual #CMAawards for the first time! Tune in to the live show Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 8/7c on ABC. Don’t miss Country Music’s biggest night! @CountryMusic pic.twitter.com/g0bFnK5vp8— Luke Bryan (@lukebryan) October 18, 2021
Many other celebrity artists have been gearing up for the ceremony, some of which will be performing while the others will be awaiting their win at the ceremony. Some of the artists who will be performing at the event will include artists namely Jimmie Allen, Brothers Osborne, Mickey Guyton featuring Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards, Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, and Blake Shelton.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR:
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Carrie Underwood
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
SINGLE OF THE YEAR:
'Famous Friends'– Chris Young with Kane Brown
Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young
Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt
'The Good Ones' – Gabby Barrett
Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale
Mix Engineers: Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin
'Starting Over' – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
'Hell Of A View' – Eric Church
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
'One Night Standards' – Ashley McBryde
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
ALBUM OF THE YEAR:
The award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)
'Heart' – Eric Church
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
'Skeletons' – Brothers Osborne
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
'29' – Carly Pearce
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Jimmy Robbins
Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore
'Dangerous: The Double Album '– Morgan Wallen
Producers: Dave Cohen, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome and Joey Moi
Mix Engineer: Joey Moi
'Starting Over' – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
SONG OF THE YEAR:
The award goes to Songwriter(s)
'Hell Of A View'
Songwriters: Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell
'One Night Standards'
Songwriters: Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde
'Forever After All'
Songwriters: Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford
'The Good Ones'
Songwriters: Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick
'Starting Over'
Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR:
Gabby Barrett
Carly Pearce
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR:
