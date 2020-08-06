Katy Perry Opens Up On Her 'darkest Days': 'I Want To Be Human & Have A Dimension Of Life'

In an interview with an American weekly magazine, Hollywood songstress Katy Perry spoke about the ‘darkest days’ of her life and revealed that it has equipped her to handle the curveballs 2020 has bought along with it. Comparing her relationship with Orlando Bloom to a rocket ship, Katy Perry mentioned that her bond with Bloom was ‘just going straight up, however, there was just a small change in the trajectory, which felt seismic’. Recalling the times when she was at her lowest in life, Katy Perry opined that it felt like ‘it feels like you're being attacked, and you can't wake up’.

Katy explains the reason behind her smile

Katy Perry also chalked down the importance of having gone through the ‘low’ days and revealed that it ‘got her out of the desperate loop of being the best pop star ever’. Adding to the same, Perry remarked that now, she ‘just wants to be a human being and have the dimension of life’. The songstress added that indulging in her work more than often ‘brought back her smile’, which is why she has named her upcoming album Smile.

As per a report in Page Six, Orlando Bloom, who is known for his work in the Pirates of the Caribbean series, spoke about the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and revealed that the outbreak has planted hindrances in his wedding plans with Katy. The actor, who is reportedly planning a destination wedding with Katy in Japan, confirmed that the pandemic is definitely a factor in whether or not they will go forth with their original date. If the reports are to be believed, Katy was very unhappy to have postponed the date of her big day. However, it was also reported that Katy told her friends and family that they might do something private at home and then have a big celebration in Japan when the COVID situation calms down across the globe.

On the professional front

Katy Perry recently made it to the news when she dropped the cover art of her upcoming album, Smile, which debuts on August 14, with the title track releasing this Friday. It seems like Katy Perry has adopted the carnival theme for the covert art, as the songstress is seen resting her chin on her palms as she dons a round, red clown's nose. Katy Perry is also seen sporting a blue-and-white checkered outfit and pinkish-blonde hair styled up. Take a look at the post shared by Katy Perry:

As per reports, Katy and Orlando first started dating in 2016 but, separated off after being in a relationship for over a year. The couple got back together around five months later in August 2017 and announced their engagement in February 2019. Reportedly, Katy is currently isolating with Bloom in her Beverly Hills home.

