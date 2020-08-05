'Epitome Of India's Greatness': UP CM Terms Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan As Most Awaited Moment

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the temple will not only be the epitome of Lord Ram's greatness but of India's too. Fulfilling three-decade-long Ram Janmabhoomi movement, PM Narendra Modi performed the Bhumi Pujan ceremony at Lord Ram's birthplace in Ayodhya, placing a metallic plaque at the base of the temple site.

Yogi termed the foundation stone laying for Ram temple 'the most awaited moment of the past 500 years'. Furthermore, he said that PM Modi's guidance has always been helpful, adding that the temple will be a symbol of peace and friendship to the world

"I thank PM Modi for being present today, at the most awaited moment of the past 500 years. We have to implement the work plan prepared by PM Modi. This temple will not only be the epitome of Lord Ram's greatness but of India's too," Adityanath told ANI.

"PM Modi's guidance has always been helpful to us. On behalf of the citizen and countrymen, I am thankful to him for his presence in Ayodhya for the foundation laying ceremony. There will be a grand temple in Ayodhya. This temple will be a symbol of peace and friendship to the world," he added.

PM Modi lays foundation stone at Ram Janmabhoomi

The ceremony was done in the presence of 135 saints, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and other eminent dignitaries. The PM visited Hanumangarhi prior to the ceremony, planted a 'Parijat sapling' and then addressed the venue before leaving for Delhi. The temple which will be constructed will consist of two floors comprising of Sompura Marbles - spanning 161ft in length, 140ft in width, and 128 ft in height, having of 5 domes. The trust has estimated that construction of the temple will be completed in 3-3.5 years i.e by 2023.

