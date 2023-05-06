Katy Perry Struggles To Find Seat At King Charles III's Coronation, Reacts To Video

King Charles III's coronation took place at the Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday. Among other guests, Katy Perry was also seen at the coronation ceremony. The singer wore a lilac skirt and top set with a pearl necklace and a handbag. A video of Katy from the event looking for her designated seat is now going viral on social media.

In the shared clip, the singer can be seen roaming in a confused state as she looks for a place to sit. She also seemed to be having trouble seeing because of her enormous hat. See the video here.

Katy Perry looking for her seat at the #Coronation 😭 pic.twitter.com/XimkW5Nv7L — Kandy 🖤🃏👑 (@zourkandy) May 6, 2023

Hours after attending the ceremony, Katy took to her Twitter account to react to the viral video. The Teenage Dream crooner confirmed that she did find her seat. She wrote, “Don’t worry guys, I found my seat.”

don’t worry guys i found my seat — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 6, 2023

More about King Charles III Coronation

For King Charles III's Coronation ceremony, an official announcement was made by Buckingham Palace. The statement read, "Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce further details on the ceremonial, celebratory and community events that will take place over the Coronation Weekend between Saturday 6th and Monday 8th May 2023." The highlights of the event are a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle and a series of street pastries throughout the nation. The celebration will also entail the procession of The Big Help Out, a national campaign based around volunteering. "

Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will be the lead performers at the coronation concert tomorrow. Other than them, Paloma Faith, Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, Olly Murs, and club DJ Pete Tong were also announced as the other participants. The concert will also feature the legendary pianist Lang Lang. Additionally, a spoken word performance by Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor will be used to introduce the Commonwealth virtual choir.