See Pics | Inside King Charles's Grand And Royal Coronation At Westminster Abbey

Quick links:
King Charles III arrived at Westminster Abbey in London for his coronation ceremony, dressed in royal attire. His arrival was followed by the first stage of the coronation - the recognition.
The Archbishop of Canterbury then acknowledged the many faiths in the UK and said that the Church of England "will seek to foster an environment in which people of all faiths may live freely".
The King pledged to "perform and keep" all the promises he made by placing his hand on the Holy Gospel. The 12 newly-commissioned musical pieces were then played at the ceremony.
After UK PM Rishi Sunak's reading of the Epistle to the Colossians from the New Testament, the Ascension Choir sang holy hymns. The Queen Consort Camilla was also present.
Archbishop Justin Welby then delivered a sermon for the King, saying, "We are here to crown a King, and we crown a King to serve," at the start. The Anointing Stage was the next one to follow.
Duke of Cambridge Prince William, who was at the ceremony with his wife Kate Middleton and children Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, presented the Stole Royal to his father.
Prince George served as one of the royal pages for his grandfather, King Charles III, and became the youngest future monarch to participate in a coronation ceremony.
The Archbishop then formally placed a crown on King Charles' head. A public pledge of allegiance was followed, with the Archbishop pledging “I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty."
The Queen Consort Camilla was also anointed and crowned in a formal ceremony. She was crowned with Queen Mary's Crown.