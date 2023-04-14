King Charles Coronation Guest List Snubs Sarah Ferguson, 'loyal' Duchess Of York

Guest list snubs have begun with King Charles III's coronation less than a month away. For Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, television would be the only way to witness the most important royal event of the year. According to The Independent, the British monarch has decided to not invite Ferguson, the ex-wife of his brother Prince Andrew.

While the pair parted ways in 1996, the Duchess of York still lives with the disgraced prince. But in spite of this, Ferguson has been excluded from witnessing the grand event at Westminster Abbey on May 6. This means that Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, who are the 10th and 11th in line to the throne, will have to be seated with someone other than their mother.

Ferguson's snub appears somewhat bizarre, given the fact that Prince Andrew recently received an invitation from the King to visit Windsor on the occasion of Easter. Some have said that the Duchess of York's absence is unjustified, arguing that she has stood with the Royal Family through thick and thin.

Ties between Ferguson and UK's royal family

“She has been hugely supportive of Charles and Camilla and does not want this to become about her. The whole day is about the new King and the success of his reign but she has always championed the royal family and the Queen undoubtedly would have wanted her to be there," said a friend of Ferguson.

The split between the Yorks did not change deceased Queen Elizabeth's thoughts on Ferguson. During the final month of her historic reign, the Queen spent time with the Duchess and went on walks with her in Windsor Park. “The Queen found Sarah warm and loyal, almost to a fault, and also found her amusing," said an insider.