Keke Palmer Announces Latest Studio Album And Documentary Big Boss

Keke Palmer will be releasing her second studio album and a documentary both titled Big Boss on May 12. This will be her first music release since 2020. The actress-singer took to her Instagram handle on Friday and revealed the track list and release date of the album. In the caption, Keke wrote, “BIG BOSS TRACKLIST REVEAL. My new film and album #BigBoss is dropping on May 12 and I am beyond excited for you all to experience it! Thank you for joining me on this journey.” See the post here.

The documentary will give viewers a peek at her illustrious career from the backstage. The teaser of the film included various snippets from Keke's formative years as well as new footage, with an unreleased song playing in the background. She described it as "a musical narrative that chronicles [her] experience in the music industry."

During her appearance on the CBS Mornings, the Nope actress said, "The mission is really to give more voices to the BIPOC creators. For me, digitally, I found my voice. It was an opportunity for me to produce my own content, create my own narrative for the kind of entertainer I wanted to be, and through that, I was able to have great brand partnerships."

More about Keke Palmer

Earlier in February, Keke Palmer welcomed her first child with beau Darius Jackson. Details about the actress' relationship with Darius have been scarce as she has kept it private. Keke previously made her relationship Instagram official, though the pictures are not on her page anymore. On the work front, the Hustlers star was last seen in Krystin Ver Linden’s Alice, which featured the rapper Common. She also lent her voice to Izzy Hawthorne in the animated film Lightyear, last year. Keke also launched a new digital production firm called KeyTV, with a focus on the work of independent creators.