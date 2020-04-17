Kelly Clarkson Releases New Song 'I Dare You' In 6 Different Languages

The world is at a halt due to novel coronavirus and the American Idol champ and Grammy winner Kelly Clarkson has released a new song to keep fans engaged during the COVID-19 lockdown. On Friday 17, 2020, Kelly Clarkson took to her Twitter to share a small clip from the song where she showed her fans that the song she released is titled I Dare You. This song has been released in 6 different languages. Read here to know more about it the latest song by Kelly Clarkson.

Kelly Clarkson releases a new song titled I Dare You

So glad @faouzia @BlasCanto @Zaz_Official @GPSmusik and Maya Buskila were able to record their versions of #IDareYou from home to make this very powerful global mega-mix. Watch the full video on YouTube https://t.co/SpFbj7H71p ❤ pic.twitter.com/ZjLPzUnIe6 — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) April 16, 2020

Kelly Clarkson took to her Twitter to share a glimpse of her new track I Dare You. In her tweet, she revealed that the song has will have 6 different editions in 6 different languages. The six languages in which the song has been released are French, Arabic, Spanish, Hebrew, German, and English.

Each edition was sung by a different singer. Maya Buskila sang the Hebrew version of the song. Faouzia sang the Arabic version of the song. The German version of the song was sung by Glasperlenspiel. The French version of the song was sung by Zaz. The Spanish version of the song was sung by Blas Cantó and the English version was sung by Kelly Clarkson.

Here is the English version of Kelly Clarkson's new song

A mother-of-two, Kelly Clarkson is in isolation with her husband and children. She is in her Montana ranch and has reportedly been busy promoting the track through various remote appearances and initiatives. She was seen on The Today Show and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Apart from TV, she also made an appearance on SiriusXM Radio's Pulse Channel. She also released an episode of her talk show devoted to the song, titled the 'Dare To Love Hour.'

