BTS’ Music Video 'Boy With Luv' Crosses 750 Mn Views, Fastest Korean Boy Band To Do So

Korean boy band, BTS has gained massive popularity over the past couple of years. Their audience has gone global and no doubt, most of their songs have been chartbusters. Their music video, Boy With Luv has now reached a new milestone of 750 million viewers and fans haven't been able to keep calm:

BTS’ Boy With Luv crosses 750 million views

BTS’ 2019 music video Boy With Luv was a part of their mini-album, Map of the Soul: Persona. The music video was made in collaboration with pop singer, Halsey. BTS’ Boy With Luv has now passed more than 750 million views. This is the second video by the boy band to reach this milestone. It also makes BTS the fastest Korean boy band to do so.

BTS’ previous music video, DNA had crossed 750 million views in about one year, eight months, and 21 days. Boy With Luv remains one of the most memorable songs of BTS to date. The song marked the start of a new era for BTS.

What made the music video for Boy With Luv so successful was the enigmatic choreography by BTS and the charm that the boys carried throughout the video. The music video still holds a special place in the hearts of all BTS fans. The song’s melody is noted for its soothing tone.

Check out the video for BTS’ Boy With Luv here:

BTS’ recent album, Map Of The Soul: 7 has reached the top 40 list on Billboard 200. The album has gained a huge fan base across the world, particularly in the US. The BTS album was released on February 21, 2020, and debuted on the list at the number one spot.

