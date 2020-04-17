Masakali Controversy: Sachet Tandon Claims "A.R. Rahman Didn't Say Anything Negative"

Sachet Tandon recently managed to rise to fandom by singing the remix version of the famous song, Masakali. The track Masakali was originally used in the 2009 Bollywood film, Delhi 6. Now, the song has been a trending topic since a new reprised version of the song has been released. But there are rumours that the makers of the original Masakali have been expressing their distress about the song. Masakali 2.0. Singer Sachet Tandon recently spoke to a news publishing house about the same. Read more to know what Sachet Tandon had to say about Masakali 2.0.

Sachet Tandon speaks about Masakali 2.0

Sachet Tandon claims that nobody really reacted negatively to Masakali 2.0. He stated that even AR Rahman just tweeted a link to the original song. Sachet pointed out that Rahman didn’t really say anything negative about the song. Sachet also adds that he is not sure if the Masakali 2.0 makers had taken permission from the original makers of the song. He ended the conversation by saying that, “it’s okay… some people can like a song while others don’t like it”. The singer also spoke about the idea of making a remix.

Sachet Tandon on making the trend of making a remix

Even though Masakali 2.0 was Sachet Tandon's first remix, he believes that it is time for the trend of remixes to die out. He stated that the younger generation is craving for original music. He smartly added that the day listeners stop listening to remakes, the makers will stop making it. This has been brought up as recently as there have been a number of new remix songs have been gaining much popularity. Similarly, the remake of Muqabla in Street Dancer 3D got approximately 300million views only after a couple of months of its release. Sachet Tandon is a popular singer who is known for singing original songs like Bekhayali from Kabir Singh and Dilbar from Pati Patni Aur Woh.

