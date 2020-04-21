Kesha Pays Tribute To Macaulay Culkin By Sharing A New Lockdown Track Titled 'Home Alone’

Singer Kesha shared a song that she composed during the lockdown. The song titled Home Alone is a tribute to the Home Alone movie actor Macaulay Culkin. In the 1990 classic film, Macaulay Culkin plays the character who is left behind during holidays by his family. Kesha while posting about the song stated that the song is for people who are home alone during the lockdown.

Kesha's Home Alone song pays tribute to Macaulay Culkin

I’ve been bored at home so I made a song for u animals!!! And a little video 💃🏻It’s called HOME ALONE... dedicated to all of you sexy people hanging at home.....alone. and also dedicated to the one and only @IncredibleCulk 💗💗👻👻!! pic.twitter.com/2v8T2cWqod — kesha (@KeshaRose) April 16, 2020

The singer shared a video of the song on her social media accounts. The video features shots from the famous movie as well as her voice in the background. She even takes the actor Macaulay Culkin’s name while singing the song.

Fan reactions

Release this and Nicholas Cage on Spotify! — Sammii #FreeKesha (@Sammii_Diiamond) April 16, 2020

girl release these songs SOMEWHERE im begging 😭😭 — fredick 💒 (@1987krs) April 16, 2020

THIS IS INCREDIBLE THANK YOU SO MUCH I LOVE YOU — Kelly (@TVObsesssed) April 16, 2020

can u release this now it would be perfect — kindness punk (@chromatica_punk) April 18, 2020

This isn’t the first time that Kesha has added a celebrity's name to her song. She had composed a song earlier for actor Nicholas Cage. The song, much like home alone was quite appreciated by fans. Kesha’s song Home Alone has received a thunderous response on Twitter. Netizens are asking Kesha to drop the album on the streaming platforms. Many of her fans are saying that she must release the song soon.

