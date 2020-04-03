Kesha Performs Her 'Take It Off' Song In New TikTok Video | Watch

Kesha made her debut single in 2009 named TiK ToK. The artist received much fame with its success and later on with more features. She is now seeing performing on her classing song Take it off, stripping and fans are in awe as she did it via TikTok app. Read to know more.
Kesha recently shared a video on her social media handles. In it, she is seen wearing a black leather jacket on a crop top. The video starts by her stripping the jacket off her shoulder while showing her back at the camera. Kesha then turns around and performs stunning dance steps. She even makes the video on a remix version of her song Take It Off from her debut album, Animal. Check out the video.
Fans seem to be amused by Kesha’s performance. One user comment “real queen of tik tok” while another comment read “LITERALLY INVENTED TIKTOK” on her post. A user comment read “watching this blow up on TikTok in 3...2....1” meaning that this could be a new trend on TikTok app. Many fans are waiting for Kesha to upload performance on her song TiK ToK on TikTok.
Animals, I have to accept the current situation and postpone my High Road tour. I’m sorry :( I take an enormous amount of pride in making my shows a safe place for anyone no matter what, so with that in mind, my team is working hard to reschedule my tour for later in the year. Hold on to your tickets as they will be honored at the new shows and keep an eye on www.bitchimblessed.com for more information on the new dates, to be announced soon. Y’all know that my live show is my absolute favorite part of making music, creating wild, beautiful memories and singing, dancing, crying and losing my mind onstage with all of u. I’m sad that I wont see you as soon as I had hoped, but it's more important that we all keep each other safe. I love u all and hope u all stay healthy and well. 💝🌈💝 In the meantime I’ll share as many happy stupid pictures and videos that will hopefully be mildly entertaining
Kesha recently postponed her tour due to coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak. It was her High Rod Tour in support of her fourth studio album. The tour was supposed to start on April 23, 2020, in Sugar Land, Texas and was also featuring a special guest, Big Freedia. A new tour date has not been announced yet.
