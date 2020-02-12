'Home Alone' Star Macaulay Culkin Auditioned For 'Once Upon...' But It Was A Disaster

The Home Alone fame star Macaulay Culkin has evidently been away from the public eye since his 90s appearances as a child actor. Macaulay featured in two instalments of the esteemed family franchise of Home Alone which went on to earn over $800 million cumulatively. Though the actor hasn't featured in any big Hollywood film since then, he has been vocal about wishing to act more. Now, Macaulay Culkin has revealed that he had auditioned for Tarantino directorial film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Also read: Home Alone movie: Hidden facts of the McCallister House you might have missed!

Macaulay Culkin's audition for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Macaulay Culkin was speaking to a news daily in the USA where he revealed that he indeed auditioned for a role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The actor spoke about his audition just a day after the film won two prestigious awards at the Oscars 2020. Though the actor did not reveal the role he auditioned for, he did reveal that the audition was a disaster. Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin went on to express that even he wouldn't have hired himself for the role based on the audition delivered by him.

Also read: Donald Trump responds to being edited out of 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York'

Macaulay Culkin revealed that he is very bad at giving auditions and it was his first audition in eight years. The actor has been vocal about not wanting to be in the mainstream as Home Alone's overexposure lead him to various issues like isolation and substance abuse. But the actor admits that no matter how much he acts like a 'curmudgeonly old man', it is always fun to go back to films and act. Besides auditioning for films, Macaulay Culkin has been busy with his podcast titled Bunny Ears.

Also read: Canadian broadcaster says Trump's missing scene was not integral to 'Home Alone 2' plot

Also read: Kevin De Bruyne goes 'Home Alone' on Christmas, draws uncanny Macaulay Culkin resemblance

Also read: Home Alone reboot is on the way with 'Jojo Rabbit' star Archie Yates in the lead

Photo Courtesy - Macaulay Culkin and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.