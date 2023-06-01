KK Fans Unveil Statue Of Late Singer, Pay Tribute To Artist On First Death Anniversary

KK fans in West Bengal unveiled a statue of the late singer at the Gurudas Mahavidyalaya in Kolkata. This comes as a tribute to honour the late artist on his death anniversary, one year after his untimely demise in 2022. Incidentally, Gurudas Mahavidyalaya is the same college where KK was performing, when he breathed his last. The Yaaron singer's idol was decked with garlands and flowers.

The Yaad Aayenge Ye Pal singer's statue was given a musical touch as well and people thronged to the college campus to pay their respects. The local councillor Amal Chakraborty said to ANI, "KK was a magical man with his magical voice." He further said that it was sad that KK's last concert was at the Gurudas College. KK died on the night on May 31 in Kolkata, while performing at the college fest of Gurudas Mahavidyalaya. He felt unwell during his gig and was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital, CMRI, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. Reportedly, he died of a cardiac arrest.

(Image: KK's statue at Gurudas College. Source: ANI)

Other actors from the Indian film industry with monuments to their name

Amitabh Bachchan has a life-size statue of him installed at a temple in Kolkata. A fan of Samantha Ruth Prabhu dedicated a temple to the actress and installed a statue of her, in Andhra Pradesh. Actors Rajnikanth and Sonu Sood also have such monuments dedicated to them by fans.

Amitabh Bachchan's life-size statue in Kolkata. (Image: @merinabprd/Twitter)

Sonu Sood's fan install an idol of his and dedicate a temple to him. (Image: ANI)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fan builds a temple for her. (Image: @AnushkaShettyyy/Twitter)

KK, the singer who won millions of hearts with his melodious voice

KK was a playback singer in the entertainment industry in India. He made his debut with the film Kadhal Desam. He worked alongside AR Rahman and produced hit tracks like Hello Dr and Kalluri Saaley. In Bollywood, he made his debut with the song Tadap Tadap Ke from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Following that, he released a few albums and his songs Yaaron and Pal became fan-favourites. Some of his other hit songs include Zindagi Do Pal Ki, O Meri Jaan, Aankhon Mein Teri, Khuda Jaane, and more.