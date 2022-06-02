KK's Death: Amul Pays Homage To Singer With Topical; 'Yaaron...Yaad Aayenge Yeh Pal'

Krishnakumar Kunnath, widely known by his stage name KK, passed away in Kolkata on May 31 at the age of 53. The news of his death has sent shock waves across the nation with fans and other notable celebrities mourning the demise of the veteran singer.

Fans of the iconic singer have been flooding social media with heartfelt tribute posts remembering him and his evergreen songs. Keeping up with the trajectory, dairy brand Amul has recently paid an emotional tribute to the singer with an animated doodle that they shared on their official social media handle.

Amul pays tribute to KK

Post KK's untimely demise, dairy brand Amul on June 2 took to their official Instagram handle and shared a post paying homage to the Dil Ibaadat singer. The post featured two black and white animated sketches of the singer performing with a mic in his hand. One of KK's memorable songs 'Yaaron...yaad aayenge yeh pal' was inscribed on the graphics along with a note that read 'Alvida, KK 1968-2022.' Sharing the post, the official Amul India handle captioned it as "#Amul Topical: Tribute to popular playback singer…"

Take a look at the post-

The tribute post left fans teary-eyed as they took to the comments section to pay their last respects. One of the users commented "Thanks for a fitting tribute to a legendary singer who breathed his last in music." Another user wrote, "Always alive in our hearts."

More about KK's death

Prior to his demise, the late singer was performing at Nazrul Mancha, an auditorium in south Kolkata and fell ill after reaching the hotel where he was staying. Soon after that, he was rushed to the CMRI hospital, where the singer was declared dead on arrival. The singer's last rites are being held in Versova, Mumbai. Several stars from the music and film fraternity including Papon, Shweta Mishra Mahanta, Alka Yagnik, Kabir Khan, Shreya Ghoshal, Salim Merchant, Javed Ali and others arrived at his residence on June 2 to pay their last respect to the departed soul.

Image: Instagram/@amul_india/Facebook/@kk