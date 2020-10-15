Kottonmouth Kings Founding Member And Rapper Saint Dog Dies At The Age Of 44

The founding member of Southern California hip-hop group, Kottonmouth Kings, Saint Dog passed away yesterday on October 14, 2020. He was 4 years old. The cause of death has not yet been revealed by the officials. The unfortunate news of his demise was shared by his management on his social media handle. Saint Dog’s death has sent shockwaves in the hip hop circle. According to a Coroner press release by the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, Kottonmouth Kings’ Saint Dog was pronounced deceased at 12.10 AM.

Kottonmouth Kings' Saint Dog

The 44-year-old Kottonmouth Kings member Saint Dog was born Steven Michael Thronson. He was found unresponsive in a friend’s residence which is located at 16700 block of Tracy Street in Victorville, California. An autopsy will be performed to know about the cause of Saint Dog’s death. According to a report by Deadline, Saint Dog’s unidentified friend called authorities for help when he found Saint Dog struggling to breathe. The record label Suburban Noize Records took to their official Instagram account and shared the news of his unfortunate demise. The post read as, “Long Live the Legacy of Saint Dog. They also shared a long heartfelt caption to talk about Saint Dog’s demise.

In the caption, the record label said, “Our brother Steven “Saint Dog” Thronson left us yesterday. We will miss you and your big heart. You were one of a kind and our hearts are broken. But we promise to keep your legacy alive threw your music.” His management also took to his Instagram handle and shared the news with his fans. In the caption of the post his management said, “Saint was a unique individual that had a profound impact on anyone he came in contact with.” Here is a look at the Instagram posts.

Saint Dog's songs

Saint Dog had formed Kottonmouth Kings with Daddy X, D-Loc, Lou Dog and DJ Bobby B in 1996. After three releases with Kottonmouth Kings, Saint Dog parted ways to pursue a solo career. He released his debut solo album in 2004. The rapper made a return to Kottonmouth Kings in 2015 as a featured artist in 2015 for Krown Power. He then officially rejoined the group in 2018 for Kingdom Come. Saint Dog’s third and final solo album Bozo was released in 2019.

