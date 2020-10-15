Anupam Kher Mourns Death Of 'Two And A Half Men' Actress Conchata Ferrell

Award-winning actress Conchata Ferrell, who essayed the role of the housekeeper in Two and a Half Men, breathed her last on October 12, 2020, in Los Angeles. She died in Sherman Oaks Hospital at the age of 77. Veteran actor Anupam Kher who was devastated to know about the demise of the actress mourned the huge loss and offered his condolence on social media. The senior actor shared a still from one of his favourite series Two And a Half Men where Farrel is seen enacting a scene.

Anupam Kher mourns the demise of Conchata Ferrell

Further while paying his tribute, the Naam Shabana actor wrote that he was really saddened to know about the death of the actress who played the role of Berta in the much-loved series. The actor further wrote that Farrel was a “fantastic” actor as well as a great human being. At last, he prayed for her soul and wished that it may rest in peace.

Read: Anupam Kher Wraps Up 'The Last Show' With Satish Kaushik, Calls It 'enriching Experience'

Read: Anupam Kher Pens Tom Hiddleson's Quote On 'dream' & 'the Audience' In Recent Post; See Pic

I was really saddened to know about the death of actress #ConchataFarrel who played #Berta in one of my favourite Series #TwoAndAHalfMen. She was really fantastic. May God rest her soul in peace. Om Shanti. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/NtCZBGVaxj — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 14, 2020

According to a report by The New York Times, she was hospitalized in December for a kidney infection, which had spread to her bloodstream. Later on, she was in ICU for four weeks after getting a heart attack in May. After moving her to long-term care, they kept her on a respirator and dialysis until her demise in October. When CBS was reportedly casting for comedy series Two and a Half Men, the character of Berta, Charlie Harper’s housemaid, was written as Eastern European. However, Conchata Ferrell wanted to do it in her voice. She even told the same to the producers, who agreed to it. Moreover, the makers also changed their minds about making Berta disappear after two episodes.

The role of Berta in Two and a Half Men got Conchata Ferrell two Emmy Awards nods for best-supporting actress in a comedy series. She appeared for more than 200 episodes in its 12 seasons. The series showcased Berta as a rustic, mettlesome old hippie, who had a collection of phone numbers of local drug dealers. Moreover, she gave weird nicknames to other characters in Two and a Half Men.

Read: Anupam Kher Shares His Picture With 'long-hair'; Sikander Says 'Too Cool For School'

Read: Mumbai Power Cut Makes Anupam Kher & Nimrat Kaur React; Stars Surprised That 'Batti Gul'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.