Kushal Tandon Pays Tribute To Pulwama Martyrs In New Music Video With Neha Vaishnav, Watch

The music video of Kushal Tandon's new song Reh Jaunga Main was launched on August 12. The actor collaborated with singer Neha Vaishnav and Sadhu S Tiwari for the music video that is a tribute to the Pulwama Martyrs and also to the wives of the martyrs who joined the army. Tandon took to his social media to announce the launch of his song. The song has been receiving a good response and already has over 2 lakh views on YouTube.

Kushal Tandon drops Independence Day song Reh Jaunga Main

The Reh Jaunga Main music video stars Kushal Tandon and Neha Vaishnav. Sung and performed by Vaishnav and Sadhu S Tiwari, the song was also composed by Tiwari. The lyrics for the song were penned by Shah Faiz.

Fans were quick to react to it and jumped to the comments section to express their views over it. One user wrote, "Hehe finally out, good luck and all the best brother ðŸ’ªðŸ”¥!â¤ï¸". Praising the song, another one wrote, "Listening and watching on loopðŸ™Œ sooooo so beautiful ðŸ˜â¤". Another wrote 'Wonderful touching song, I just loved itâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘Œ' while others continued to drop heart and fire emojis. Many fans lauded the actor and the makers for paying tribute to the Indian Army. (IMAGE SOURCE / INSTAGRAM OF KUSHAL TANDON)

The music video starts with Neha admiring her husband (Kushal) who is in the army and staying in touch with him through calls and texts. She recalls her memories with him throughout the song. When she is on a video-call with him, someone attacks the bus and Kushal dies in the attack. As his wife weeps and mourns his loss, the scene cuts into her driving a bike in the army uniform while continuing to remember her husband in her memories. Take a look at the full music video of Reh Jaunga Main.

In the end, the screen shows the pictures of actual army wives who joined the force after the deaths of their husbands. The video further gives more information about the Pulwama attack that happened on February 14, 2019, revealing that 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed in the attack along with the attacker. The makers also added the list of names of the CRPF personnel killed in the attack.

