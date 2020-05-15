Kushal Tandon Prefers Arrange Marriage Than Marrying A Girl From Industry

Kushal Tandon recently appeared on a live session during the Coronavirus lockdown. He talked about his personal life in the live session and also about his work. The live session made him reveal a lot of details about his personal life and his plans to get married. Take a look at what all he revealed during the session.

Kushal Tandon's parents are looking for a girl for him?

Kushal Tandon stated that he does not want to marry any girl from the industry as then there would not be anything different to talk about and he does not want the same thing to be talked about after work. He also said that he is ready to marry a girl of his parents' choice and that his parents are already looking for a girl for him. Kushal Tandon also said that he was okay with either arrange or love marriage and that he is ready to mingle. The actor is currently not staying with his parents. He stated in the live session that after the lockdown, he will go to Lucknow to meet his parents.

Furthermore, Kushal also said that nothing has changed much in his life during the lockdown as he has always been a private person and he never used to go out of the house. The TV actor also talked about his helper who helps him with household work and he said that without the helper, things would have changed a lot for him. Kushal also mentioned that he loves to exercise and he talked about his small gym. He added that pretty much everything is sorted for him.

On the work front

Kushal Tandon also added that he has not watched the second season of Beyhadh that apparently went off-air due to low TRP. He furthermore said that was also offered the second season but he did not take up the project as he did not like the concept of it like the first season. Kushal also said that he was busy with other projects and that he often gets texts from fans that they are missing him in the second season. He is also happy that the first season of Beyhadh is airing in Spain and America. As per reports, he will also bee seen in a music video and he stated that the entertainment industry will resume soon. Kushal ended the session by saying that the working style will change a lot now.

