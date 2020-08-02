Kushal Tandon, Aly Goni And Other TV Celebrities Who Dated Foreigners

Many television celebs have dated foreigners and international celebrities. Some of these relationships have garnered widespread attention from the media while some are relatively unknown. Take a look at the list of a few TV actors like Kushal Tandon, Aly Goni, and others who have dated foreigners.

TV actors who dated foreigners

Kushal Tandon

Kushal Tandon made his TV serial debut with Ek Hazaaron Me Mein Meri Behna Hai in 2011 alongside Karan Thacker. He is best known for his role as Arjun Sharma in Beyhadh alongside Jennifer Winget. The 35-year-old actor used to date a Bulgarian girl named Elena Boeva. The duo even participated in Nach Baliye. They later parted ways after dating for a few years.

Aly Goni

Aly Goni made his debut in Splitsvilla Season 5 and is best known for his roles from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. he also played the lead in Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan. The TV actor used to date Serbia's Natasa Stankovic. The duo called it quits after dating for a while. Natasa is currently engaged to Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and the couple is expecting a baby.

Shama Sikander

Actor Shama Sikander made her TV debut in 2003 with Yeh Meri Life Hai. She is also recognised for her roles from the short film Sexaholic and the mini-series Maaya: Slave of Her Desires. She earlier dated Alex O'Neil for a long time but the couple parted ways. She is currently engaged to an America-based businessman, James Milliron.

Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh made his debut with Sanya in 2005 and later played a teenager in Kya Mast Hai Life in 2009. He is best known for his role in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. The actor dated an Indonesian singer named Ayu Ting Ting. Things did not work out and the couple called it quits later.

Eijaz Khan

Eijaz Khan is best known for his roles from Kkavyanjali and Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa. He also played the lead in Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey in 2017. The TV actor dated Canadian singer Natalie Di Luccio. However, the couple parted ways after dating for a while. Natalie is currently married to producer and actor Raghu Ram while Eijaz Khan is reportedly single.

