Despite facing several highs and lows in their relationship, Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott share a very cordial bond with each other and continue co-parenting their children. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott initially started seeing each other in 2017 after the duo sparked their dating rumours at Coachella. Since then it has never been smooth and the couple welcomed several controversies surrounding their relationship.

The much-loved pair embraced parenthood for the second time after welcoming a baby boy in the first week of February. The duo already shared a daughter named Stormi. Recently, Kylie took to her social media handle and shared a glimpse of her baby and Travis to mark father's day.

Kylie Jenner shares a glimpse of her baby

On Sunday, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram handle and wished Travis Scott a happy father's day with a sweet pic of him with their kids. In the picture, Travis is seen laying on the bed with a bowl of noodles while watching television, whereas, the 4-month-old was bundled up in a blanket, on his chest. Stormi on the other hand was seen sleeping next to her dad.

Sharing the adorable family photo, Kylie penned a sweet note wishing Travis Scott on father's day. The beauty mogul wrote, "happy father’s day daddyyyyy we love you 🤎"

Take a look at the post:

More about Kylie's son

A few days back, Kylie Jenner had taken to her official Instagram handle and shared a note on her Instagram story stating that their son's name is not Wolf Webster anymore. She further stated the reason behind changing the name is that they just really didn't feel like it was him and added that she just wanted to share this because she was seeing the name all over the internet. The note read, "FYI OUR SONS NAME ISNT WOLF ANYMORE WE JUST REALLY DIDN'T FEEL LIKE IT WAS HIM. JUST WANTED TO SHARE BECAUSE I KEEP SEEING WOLF EVERYWHERE"

Travis and Kylie have yet not revealed the baby's face nor have they unveiled his official name. However, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show, the little baby's grandmom Kris Jenner explained that he looked exactly like Stormi at the time of his birth. She stated, "When he came out, it was like, There's Stormi being born all over again!"

