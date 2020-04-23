Lady Gaga's Announcement Of 'Chromatica' Wows Netizens But Some Fans Aren't Pleased At All

Four years after the last studio album Joanne, Lady Gaga sent fans into a frenzy with the announcement of her sixth studio album Chromatica. Not just the announcement, the release of the track list and the presence of some big names like Elton John, Ariana Grande and Blackpink were just the icing on the cake. With 16 songs, the album has excited fans, and it is sure that it will be a delight for Gaga fans.

READ: WHO DG And Lady Gaga To Announce Details Of Global Gig

Lady Gaga announced Chromatica with an album art featuring the name of the tracks, on her social media handles on Wednesday. The singer’s announcement delighted fans of Blackpink particularly, and the comment section was flooded with excitement for the collaboration. However, a section was not pleased at all.

READ: Rolling Stones To Join Lady Gaga For Television Event Battling COVID-19 Pandemic

Lady Gaga’s announcement had come much after Target leaked the tracklist, and fans were not happy. Some termed it ‘heartbreaking’ that the leaks were what prompted her to release it officially, some even pointed out how leaks have spoiled plans before as well. Some even took a jibe, and sarcastically hoped that the album itself won’t leak before the release.

Some fans also poked fun at the album art. They had some funny comments over the font, with some also sharing memes over how hard it was to understand.

READ: Lady Gaga Apologises To Jimmy Fallon For An Awkward Interview; Shares The Reason

Here are the reactions:

Chromatica was supposed to release on April 10, 2020, but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The track Stupid Love from the album, listed number three on the tracklist, was unveiled on February 28.

READ: Lady Gaga Gets A 10 Million Dollar Donation From Apple CEO For COVID-19 Relief Concert

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.