Lady Gaga Apologises To Jimmy Fallon For An Awkward Interview; Shares The Reason

Lady Gaga recently went on to explain her awkward interview with Jimmy Fallon that occurred last week. As per reports, Jimmy Fallon called Lady Gaga via FaceTime on April 2, 2020, and the singer soon tried to stop the interview from happening. During the interview, she kept hesitating and told Jimmy that she cannot talk and told him that it was a weird time to talk.

Lady Gaga then suggested if they could chat some other time, to which Jimmy agreed. But before hanging up, he asked her if she could tell her fans about the donations she has made during the pandemic. Lady Gaga then revealed that can’t disclose anything as she is still ‘ironing out the details’ and had a lot of phone calls to make. And seems like she went on to explain herself in a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon.

Lady Gaga recently appeared on a video call interview with Jimmy Fallon and apologized to him regarding their previous awkward interview. She then went on to explain herself telling fans that she was not ready to make an announcement and also thanked Jimmy for being so patient and nice.

Lady Gaga then revealed that she was in conversation with the World Health Organisation and Dr. Tedros as they wanted her to curate a special television broadcasting with Global Citizen. As per reports, Lady Gaga will help in organising a broadcast titled “Together at Home”. This will help raise funds for the World Health Organisation’s efforts in combating the coronavirus.

Seems like Lady Gaga’s fans had some more surprise coming up as she went on to ask Jimmy Fallon if he would like to reveal the secret to everyone? To which, Jimmy Fallon revealed that he will be hosting the broadcast “Together at Home” along with two others that are Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

