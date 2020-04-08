Lady Gaga Gets A 10 Million Dollar Donation From Apple CEO For COVID-19 Relief Concert

Lady Gaga just received 10 million dollars from Tim Cook on FaceTime for COVID-19 relief concert. The pop star announced a concert titled One World: Together at Home. She jovially told Jimmy Fallon that she thinks she should FaceTime Apple CEO Tim Cook and ask if he would like to donate to the cause.

Jimmy Fallon currently hosts his shows from home, where he interacts with guests through a video call. This time Lady Gaga was his guest and they discussed her latest announcement of her One World: Together at Home concert. Lady Gaga mentioned that she does not want to startle Tim Cook as he may be unaware that he is going to be on TV. However, once the call connected, Tim Cook was online.

Lady Gaga took no time in reminding Tim Cook about the donation. The Apple CEO agreed to donate and said he is proud to be a part of the cause. Lady Gaga was extremely happy with this generous gesture from Tim Cook that she declared that her next album will be called Tim Cook. Lady Gaga also mentioned that Tim has helped a lot of people.

Jimmy Fallon later revealed that the Apple CEO has donated 10 million dollars to the One World: Together at Home initiative. Fans were excited upon finding out this news and praised Tim Cook in the comments section of the episode on YouTube. Currently, fans are eager to watch Lady Gaga perform at the concert she announced earlier.

