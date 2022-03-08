Lady Gaga Drops New Chromatica Ball 2022 Dates; Where & How To Get Tickets, Price & More

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@ladygaga
American singer Lady Gaga has recently announced the new rescheduled dates for her Chromatica Ball summer tour. The concert was postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's been more than two years since Lady Gaga had announced the Chromatica tour and it will definitely be a treat for the House of Gucci star's fans who have been eagerly waiting for the concert. The show is all set to hit the road in support of the Grammy-winning album with a slew of new dates.
Taking to her official Instagram handle, the singer and songwriter has revealed the 15 stops which will start from July 17 and will last till September 10. The caption along the post read, "LADY GAGA THE CHROMATICA BALL SUMMER STADIUM TOUR." According to a report by EW, Gaga had stated that the Chromatica Ball tour will coincide with the album`s original rollout in 2020, adding that the global tour was postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
07-17 Düsseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel-Arena
07-21 Stockholm, Sweden - Friends Arena
07-24 Paris, France - Stade de France
07-26 Arnhem, Netherlands - GelreDome
07-29 London, England - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
07-30 London, England - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
08-06 Toronto, Ontario - Rogers Centre
08-08 Washington, D.C. - Nationals Park
08-11 East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
08-15 Chiago, IL - Wrigley Field
08-19 Boston, MA - Fenway Park
08-23 Dallas, TX - Globe Life Field
08-26 Atlanta, GA - Truist Park
09-08 San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park
09-10 Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium
Chromatica has made its debut at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 producing two top-five hits, namely Stupid Love and Rain On Me. According to Variety, tickets for new dates will be on sale from March 11 in Arnhem and London, March 14 in the other cities. Tickets are already on sale for the rescheduled shows in Paris, London, Toronto, East Rutherford, Chicago and Boston. Well, for those who had purchased tickets previously, it will be valid for these shows.
Citi cardholders can access the pre-sale for the US shows on March 8 from 10:00 AM local time. The London show tickets start from £191, while the VIP package is priced at £446. The Chromatica Ball is the upcoming sixth headlining concert tour by American singer Lady Gaga. The tour is in support of her sixth studio album, Chromatica (2020). The tour was announced on March 5, 2020, but due to the safety concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed to summer 2021, ahead of its second postponement to summer 2022. For the unversed, this will be Lady Gaga's first stadium-only tour.
