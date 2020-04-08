Jose Mourinho Under Police Lens After Holding Tottenham Training Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho could receive a stringent warning from the local police after he was seen at Tottenham training with the players recently. The manager has been accused of breaching lockdown rules during Tottenham training as the country struggles with the growing number of cases amid the coronavirus pandemic in the UK.

Jose Mourinho seen at Tottenham training

Just when you thought Spurs couldn’t get any worse, Mourinho was caught training with three first team players in a London park today, breaking lockdown rules pic.twitter.com/WjJVdRTrtb — dummyaccountformemes (@dummyaccountfo8) April 7, 2020

Several pictures have emerged in which Jose Mourinho is seen at Tottenham training with three first-team players in a park in London. Tottenham have also released a statement warning the players to strictly follow social distancing norms amid the Tottenham training incident. The club’s statement was released in response to two videos showing players ignoring social distancing rules during Tottenham training.

Three players seen with Jose Mourinho at Tottenham training

Jose Mourinho could face stringent punishment for violating lockdown rules. According to Sun Sport, Tanguy Ndombele was one of the three players who was seen practising with Mourinho at the Tottenham training ground. Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon were also pictured jogging around the same park.

Tottenham training: Jose Mourinho violates social distancing guidelines

According to the official guidelines issued by the authorities, a person must stand at least two meters from another person. The rules also state that a player can exercise outdoors along with just one person from their own household. Mourinho was pictured flouted these guidelines earlier this week.

Premier league coronavirus situation worsens

The Premier League has been under suspension since March. Earlier, the suspension was to end on April 4. However, after a thorough coronavirus UK update of the Premier league coronavirus situation, the suspension was extended until the end of April. The Premier league coronavirus situation has seemingly worsened with every passing day.

Coronavirus UK update

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was the first football-related personality in the UK to contract coronavirus. He was then followed by Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi. The two have since recovered from the disease. On the other hand, Aston Villa goalkeeper Pepe Reina also tested positive for coronavirus and is undergoing treatment for the same.