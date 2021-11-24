Lady Gaga Reacts To 6 Nominations For Collab With Tony Bennett, Says 'can't Stop Crying'

Lady Gaga has been overwhelmed by the recently released Grammy nominations list, with her Love For Sale album alongside veteran Tony Bennett garnering six incredible nominations. The album, which marks the last collaboration of the music icons, has been nominated under the major award categories of Album of the Year, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, Best Engineered Album (Non-Classical), while their single I Get A Kick Out Of You from the album has been selected under Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo or Group Performance categories.

Marking the occasion, the House of Gucci star penned an appreciation post for Tony Bennett and credited him for ideating Love For Sale. " At 95 years old, he has more nominations than ever, I’m so honoured to be his companion in music and his friend.", Gaga mentioned.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, November 24, the songstress shared a glimpse of the duo along with a picture enlisting their nominations. Describing the barrage of emotions, she wrote "I am stunned and shocked and beyond grateful." She then thanked her crooning partner and wrote," I’ll never forget today and congratulating Tony on his 6 nominations. I’ll never forget that today he could track every word I was saying and understood the world was celebrating him and celebrating jazz". Gaga noted that the album was conceived by the maestro and she feels honoured to have known him. "This album happened because it was Tony’s idea and I made him a promise that we would make it and we did."

"Believe in love and partnership, even with 60 years between us, and Alzheimer’s, there is nothing like the magic of music. I love you Tony, and the world loves you too. How could they not?", she concluded. Benett has also become the oldest artist ever to be nominated in a ‘general field’ category.

Love for Sale marked Gaga and Benett's second and final collaboration, which came out on September 30, 2021. The record is a tribute to the American composer Cole Porter, and consist of the duo's renditions of musical compositions by the late artist.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @LADY GAGA)