Lady Gaga's '911' Director Recalls How The Singer Became 'red' After Three Retakes; Read

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lady Gaga’s 911 song director, Tarsem Singh recalled his experience of working with the singer and revealed some unknown funny BTS moments from the sets of the song. Tarsem Singh mentioned that Lady Gaga was wearing an erotic-asphyxiation suit made of leather for a particular sequence in the song. Singh added that the temperature that day was 118 degrees, as the song was shot in the middle of a desert.

Lady Gaga became red: Tarsem Singh

Soon after Lady Gaga was ready, her team ‘zipped her up’ and had asked her to give 911 gestures with her hands. However, Tarsem joked that Lady Gaga almost ‘passed out’, after he took three retakes, as one of the singer's fingers was behind the black mask. The director added that he was not happy with the scene even after three takes and had announced one more retake, to which Lady Gaga became ‘red’ (angry). Lady Gaga asked him in anger whether he ‘had it or not’. Singh admitted that he took a look at an angry Gaga and mentioned that he has ‘got what he wanted’.

In his interview, Tarsem Singh also spoke about the difficulties of shooting amid the pandemic and revealed that everyone present on the sets had to take a COVID test. Singh added that the team was made to stand completely away from each other to maintain distance. More so, Tarsem mentioned that the desert heat did not help, and joked that everyone was ‘sweating like a pig’.

All about Lady Gaga

Besides being a singer, Lady Gaga is also a record producer, actor, and successful businesswoman. Gaga became a household name in the west when she released her debut album The Fame and its chart-topping singles, Just Dance and Poker Face broke several records. Lady Gaga’s second full-length album, Born This Way, sold more than one million copies in its first week and soon became the fastest-selling song on the iTunes Store.

Lady Gaga was also seen in A Star Is Born, which is a romantic drama produced and directed by actor Bradley Cooper. The movie follows the story of an alcoholic musician who discovers and falls in love with a young singer. A Star is Born is the third remake of the original 1937, 1954, and the 1976 musical films.

