Ram Charan Delivers Some Major Motivation To Fans, Uploads A Stunning Monochrome Pic

Ram Charan recently took to social media to upload a rather dapper portrait shot of himself. The actor posed with his side profile and looked quite intense in the monochrome picture. He tried to inspire his fans by penning a motivational caption to go along with his new post. Take a look-

Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a picture of his side profile. The close-up portrait shot was loved by fans as they praised him for the amazing shot. Ram Charan could be seen holding a camera in the background of the shot as he posed. His amazing beard and style simply managed to impress his fans as they continued praising him in the comments section.

Sharing this image, Ram Charan added a motivational caption to it mentioning that one must be the best possible version of themselves. The actor then added an emoji and closed the caption. Fans loved the motivational quote posted by him and left several positive comments for him.

In this picture, several fans even pointed out that Ram looked quite similar to his dad Chiranjeevi. Though, Ram Charan did not reply to several comments, his fans continued to pour out their good wishes for the actor.

Several celebrities too commented on the post. They mentioned how fabulous he looked in the portrait photo and thus complimented him further on. A number of people liked this picture of Ram Charan in just a matter of hours, giving it over 3 lakh likes and numerous comments.

Currently, the actor is gearing up for two of his major releases. He will be seen as a producer for the film Acharya. The film has already created a huge buzz and is touted to be one of the biggest releases coming out soon. Actor Chiranjeevi will be seen in the film playing a key role.

Besides that, Ram Charan will also be seen in RRR, which is yet another major release. The film is set in the 1920s. The first look of the film has been unveiled to the public and has thus created a huge buzz. The legendary director of Baahubali series, SS Rajamouli will be seen directing this film as well. Alia Bhatt too will be seen in the film and thus fans are quite excited.

