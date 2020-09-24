LeBron James "devastated, Hurt, Sad, Mad" After Breonna Taylor's Grand Jury Announcement

On March 13, Breonna Taylor was murdered by police officers after they barged into her house in a drug raid which went wrong. After fighting for justice for months, the grand jury's decision was announced, where prosecutors announced that one officer involved had been indicted. However, the indiction was not for her death, but for firing "wantonly and blindly". The announcement did not sit well with protesters, who demanded a harsher sentence for the case.

LeBron James reacts to the Breonna Taylor ruling over Wanton Endangerment

my love to Breonna mother, family and

friends! I’m sorry! I’m sorry! I’m sorry!! 😔😔🥺🥺😢😢😢😭😭😭 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2020

While trying to complete the 2019-20 season in the Ornaldo bubble, NBA players have been consistently voicing their support for Breonna Taylor, demanding justice for the 26-year-old woman. Following the announcement, NBA icon LeBron James was one of the first players to comment on the matter, expressing his devastation and anger over the ruling on Twitter. "We want Justice for Breonna yet justice was met for her neighbors' apartment walls and not her beautiful life," wrote the three-time NBA champion.

The most DISRESPECTED person on earth is THE BLACK WOMAN! I promise you I’ll do my best to change this as much as I can and even more!! LOVE to you QUEENS all over this country and beyond! 👸🏽👸🏾👸🏿❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2020

Grandma Freda, Gloria Marie, Savannah Rachael, Zhuri Ann Marie Nova I LOVE YOU MY BLACK QUEENS more than life itself!! 👸🏾🖤🖤🖤🖤 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2020

James went on to add that he was not surprised but is still heavy-hearted about the situation. "The most DISRESPECTED person on earth is THE BLACK WOMAN! I promise you I’ll do my best to change this as much as I can and even more," James wrote in another tweet as he proceeded to name all the "black queens" in his life from his grandmother to his daughter Zhuri. James was often seen wearing apparel supporting Taylor at the NBA bubble, including an altered Make America Great Again cap. Dwyane Wade and Danny Green are some other players who commented on the issue.

Breonna Taylor story summary: What is 'wanton endangerment'?

In connection to Breonna Taylor's death, the grand jury indicted former Lousiville police officer Brett Hankinson on three counts of wanton agreement. As per the Kentucky statute, someone is "guilty of wanton endangerment in the first degree when, under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life, he wantonly engages in conduct which creates a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to another person."

This means that Hankinson is not charged with her death, and the department stated that he "wantonly and blindly" fired 10 rounds into her apartment. The felony is a Class D charge, and the maximum sentence can be for five years. If Hankinson is convicted, he will go in for five years for every count. However, a Class A felony will send a person in for a minimum of 20 years. The statement released by the attorney general Daniel Cameron added that "there is no conclusive evidence that any bullets fired from Detective Hankison's weapon struck Ms Taylor."

She was shot in her home as the police were carrying out a drug investigation. Officers added that their use of firearms was "justified" as her boyfriend fired at them first. The other officers, John Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove, were not charged. Six bullets hit Taylor, and the fatal shot should have killed her "within seconds to two minutes".

The National Police Association's spokesperson, retired sergeant Betsy Brantner Smith, stated that the officers had no choice, and couldn't stand there and get killed. Ben Crump, Taylor's family's attorney, disagreed with the charges. '"How ironic and typical that the only charges brought in this case were for shots fired into the apartment of a white neighbor," Crump said.

