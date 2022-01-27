Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Singer Shows Signs Of Improvement But Remains In ICU

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's health has shown signs of improvement, however, she continues to be in the ICU under the supervision of doctors. An official statement on the singer's Twitter handle stated that she has been given a "TRIAL of extubation (off the invasive ventilator)" this morning and is being looked after by the doctors' team headed by Dr Pratit Samdani.

Latest statement on Lata Mangeshkar's health after COVID-19 diagnosis

Taking to Lata Mangeshkar's official Twitter handle today, the singer's spokesperson quipped that she continues to remain at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai and further thanked everyone for their good wishes and prayers.

Lata didi continues to be in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai under treatment. She has been given a TRIAL of extubation (off the invasive ventilator) this morning. Presently she is showing signs of improvement but will remain under observation of the team of doctors headed by Dr Pratit Samdani. We thank each one of you for your prayers and good wishes.

Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the ICU ward of the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday, January 11, after she contracted the COVID-19 virus. In another recent update about the singer's health, the spokesperson quipped that it's not possible to give updates daily as that is a direct intrusion into the privacy of the family.

"We request each one of you to be sensitive to this issue. Kindly refrain from spreading disturbing rumours or falling prey to random messages regarding Lata didi’s health. We thank you for your cooperation." they further wrote.

Indian cinema’s greatest singer, Lata Mangeshkar has recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films in a career spanning over 60 years. She started her career at the age of 13 and has 30,000 songs in various Indian languages to her credit. She has also received accolades like Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award for her stint.

Image: PTI