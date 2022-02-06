Lata Mangeshkar No More: Revisiting Her Tamil Songs From 'Valai Osai' To 'Aararo Aararo'

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital and left the entire nation devastated. Several fans, colleagues and celebrities mourned her loss on social media. She was known for several hit songs including Lag Jaa Gale, Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon, Jab Pyaar Kiya toh Darna Kya, Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jana Sanam and many more.

She is known to have sung thousands of melodious numbers across 36 languages including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, and Tamil. Her Tamil songs like Enthan Kannalan and Valai Osai remain evergreen and loved by all generations.

Revisiting Lata Mangeshkar's Tamil songs

'Valai Osai'

The song is one of Lata Mangeshkar's hit numbers and is loved till today after it was released in 1988. The song was from Kamal Haasan's crime drama Sathyaa and the music director for the hit number was Ilaiyaraaja, who also directed two more songs by the iconic star.

'Ingeyum'

This song was also part of the same 1988 film and its music director was Ilaiyaraaja. The melodious number saw several cover versions by fans and is loved by all even today. It has a mix of soothing melodies and foot-taping beats as well.

'Enthan Kannalan'

The top-notch singer made her debut in the Tamil industry with this hit number. The song is from the 1956 film Vaana Ratham and is all about love. The song was composed by Naushad Ali and its lyrics were written by Kambadasan. The film starred Nimmi, Dilip Kumar and Kuriya Kumari in lead roles.

'Engiruntho Azhaikkum'

This popular song was from the 1988 film titled En Jeevan Paduthu, which saw Karthik, Saranya Ponvannan, Sudha and other popular stars in lead roles. The song was composed by Ilaiyaraaja and Mano was a co-singer along with the much-loved Nightingale of India.

'Aararo Aararo'

This hit song was released in 1987 and was part of the film Anand, which saw Prabhu, Radha, Chinni Jayanth, Jayashree and other actors in pivotal roles. The song is a melodious romantic number and quickly rose to fame after its release. It became one of Lata Mangeshkar's hit Tamil numbers.

(Image: @hegdepooja/Twitter)