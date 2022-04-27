Lata Mangeshkar: 18 Singers To Pay Tribute To Late Icon With 'Naam Reh Jayega' Series

Having cemented her position as the ‘Voice of India’, late stalwart Lata Mangeshkar exemplifies what a true Indian icon and legend stand for. Even after her demise, the singer's soul-stirring voice holds a very special place in the hearts of her fans. Such great stars should be remembered and honoured.

In a bid to pay their heartfelt tribute to the late singer, 18 of India’s most prominent singers are coming together for a special night to pay a grand tribute to the ‘Nightingale of India’. StarPlus with their exclusive series Naam Reh Jaayega brings these popular voices together as the music industry stands in solidarity to honour the legendary Lata Mangeshkar.

18 prolific singers to pay grand tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

The eight-part series will bring together some of the popular names from the music industry including Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Pyarelal Ji, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majumdar, Sneha Pant, Palak Muchhal, and Anwesha. They will all sing Lata Mangeshkar’s iconic songs on the stage.

Apart from bringing back the charm of the late singer through her songs, the singers through the series will also share memories and anecdotes from their meetings and interactions with Lata Mangeshkar, who inspired them and others with her songs.

The iconic singer's family will also be present at the tribute event as they join in this special showcasing of her work.

Lata Mangeshkar's legacy

Lata Mangeshkar died from multiple organ dysfunction syndromes on 6 February 2022. She underwent 28 days of constant treatment for pneumonia and COVID-19. The news of Lata Mangeshkar's demise was confirmed by her sister Usha Mangeshkar. The acclaimed musician was put on a ventilator a day before her death as her health turned critical. On the professional front, in her seven-decade-long career, Lata Mangeshkar mesmerised everyone with songs in various languages.

Recently, the family of the late singer along with Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan instituted the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award ceremony, starting this year in the honour and memory of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, who breathed her last in February following multiple organ failure.

IMAGE: Instagram/NeetiMohan18/PTI/Facebook/RanjeetBhattRanveer