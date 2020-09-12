Lata Mangeshkar Offers Condolences On Anuradha Paudwal's Son Aditya Paudwal’s Demise

The popular Indian playback singer Anuradha Paudwal's son Aditya Paudwal passed away at the very young age of just 35 years old. He breathed his last on Saturday morning, September 12, 2020. The news has made the entire Indian music industry sad. Veteran Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar shared her feelings over the same through her social media handle.

Lata Mangeshkar tweets about Aditya Paudwal’s sad demise

Aditya Paudwal, who was the son of Anuradha Paudwal, was himself an Indian music arranger and producer. The late artist had recently worked on Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray. Aditya Paudwal had been ill for the past few months and was suffering from kidney ailments. He was hospitalised due to the same and passed away due to kidney failure. \

Lata Mangeshkar took to her official Twitter handle to share how deeply saddened she is about the untimely death of her colleague Anuradha Paudwal's son Aditya Paudwal.

Anuradha Paudwal ji ke Bete Aditya ke swargwas ki khabar sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua.Bahut choti umr mein uska nidhan hua.Ishwar uski aatma ko shanti pradan kare. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) September 12, 2020

Other Indian musicians too tweeted about the sad demise of Aditya Paudwal

I’m really in shock right now. An extremely talented soul has left all of us. I vividly remember I first met you in 2014 at your studio to play you my debut album. Really can’t grasp this news.



Rest in peace #AdityaPaudwal you will be dearly missed brother.. have no words 💔 — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) September 12, 2020

Very sad to hear that we have lost #AdityaPaudwal, a very young and talented musician-composer. I am deeply pained by this news and send my prayers and condolences to #AnuradhaPaudwal Ji and Kavita Paudwal Tulpule on this huge loss. May the Lord grant him peace 🙏 — Tauseef Akhtar (@tauseef_akhtar) September 12, 2020

Shocked to learn about sudden passing of dear Aditya Paudwal

We will never forget the image of his energetic and bright face. May God grant him eternal rest and the family the strength to bear his untimely passing. our deepest condolences to the family pic.twitter.com/xzwFuia8HO — Pankaj Udhas (@Pankajkudhas) September 12, 2020

