Lata Mangeshkar Offers Condolences On Anuradha Paudwal's Son Aditya Paudwal’s Demise

The veteran Indian musician, Lata Mangeshkar shared her feelings over the sad demise of Anuradha Paudwal's son Aditya Paudwal through social media. Read here.

Lata Mangeshkar

The popular Indian playback singer Anuradha Paudwal's son Aditya Paudwal passed away at the very young age of just 35 years old. He breathed his last on Saturday morning, September 12, 2020. The news has made the entire Indian music industry sad. Veteran Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar shared her feelings over the same through her social media handle. 

Lata Mangeshkar tweets about Aditya Paudwal’s sad demise

Aditya Paudwal, who was the son of Anuradha Paudwal, was himself an Indian music arranger and producer. The late artist had recently worked on Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray. Aditya Paudwal had been ill for the past few months and was suffering from kidney ailments. He was hospitalised due to the same and passed away due to kidney failure. \

Lata Mangeshkar took to her official Twitter handle to share how deeply saddened she is about the untimely death of her colleague Anuradha Paudwal's son Aditya Paudwal.

Other Indian musicians too tweeted about the sad demise of Aditya Paudwal

