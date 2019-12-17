Lata Mangeshkar And Kishore Kumar's Evergreen Classics Duets

Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar are the two pillars of the Indian music industry. The songs sung by these legendary singers are still enjoyed by millions of fans around the world. The two share the same year of birth, although Kishore Kumar is one month older to Lata Mangeshkar. Lata and Kishore have given the world some beautiful classic duet songs together. Here is a list of the best duets of Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar.

Kora Kagaz Tha Ye Man Mera

Kora Kagaz Tha Ye Man Mera is from the movie Aradhana (1969). The lyrics of the song are penned by Anand Bakshi and the music is composed by S.D. Burman. The song features Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore.

Aap Ki Ankhon Mein Kuch

Aap Ki Ankhon Mein Kuch is from the movie Ghar (1978). The lyrics of the song are penned by Gulzar and the music is given by R.D. Burman. The song features Vinod Mehra and Rekha.

Jai Jai Shiv Shankar

Jai Jai Shiv Shankar is from the movie Aap Ki Kasam (1974). The lyrics of the song are penned by Anand Bakshi and the music is composed by R.D. Burman. The song features Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz.

Tum Aa Gaye Ho Noor aa Gaya Hai

Tum Aa Gaye Ho Noor aa Gaya Hai is from the movie Aandhi (1975). The lyrics of the song are penned by Gulzar and the music is given by R.D. Burman. The song features Suchitra Sen and Sanjeev Kumar.

Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein

Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein is from the movie Ajnabee (1974). The lyrics of the song are penned by Anand Bakshi. The song features Rajesh Khanna and Zeenat Aman.

Shayad Meri Shaadi Ka Khayal

Shayad Meri Shaadi Ka Khayal is from the movie Souten (1983). The lyrics of the song are penned by Saawan Kumar and Pradip Kaushik. The song features Tina Munim and Rajesh Khanna.

Tujh Sang Preet Lagayi Sajna

Tujh Sang Preet Lagayi Sajna is from the movie Kaamchor (1982). The music is given by Rajesh Roshan. The song features Rakesh Roshan and Jayaprada.

Jiska Mujhe Tha Intezar

Jiska Mujhe Tha Intezar is from the movie Don (1978). The music is composed by Kalyanji Anandji. The song features Amitabh Bachan and Zeenat Aman.

