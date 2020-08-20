Pandit Jasraj's Demise: Mahesh Kale Pens A Heartfelt Eulogy For The Legendary Artist

One of India’s most celebrated vocalist, Pandit Jasraj passed away on Monday. The well-known Marathi singer Mahesh Kale wrote a tribute in the honour of the late artist. Mahesh Kale took to social media to share a eulogy for Pandit Jasraj.

Mahesh Kale shares a eulogy for Pandit Jasraj

Mahesh Kale is a very popular singer in the Marathi music industry. After the sad demise of Pandit Jasraj, Mahesh Kale took to his official Instagram handle to share a eulogy for the legendary singer. Mahesh Kale posted a candid picture of the two together and has captioned the picture, “I’m deeply saddened by the passing of Pt. Jasraj. Always so giving and encouraging - I’m indebted to you for always encouraging the music in me, and also for always supporting ICMA. Bapuji, your “Jeete Raho Gate Raho”, that you murmured into my ear, in that embrace after the screening of Katyar Kaljat Ghusli will be an aashirwad I’ll remember and find strength from, for the rest of my life. May you find peace in your onward journey. Jai Ho! 🙏🙏🙏”.

Pandit Jasraj was revered by music artists from all over India. Many musicians and singers like Lata Mangeshkar, AR Rahman, Javed Akhtar have also expressed their sadness over the demise of Pandit Jasraj. Check out their posts:

Mahan shashtriya gayak aur maa Saraswati ke upasak Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji ke swargwas ki khabar sunkar mujhe aseem dukh hua. Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti de main yehi prarthana karti hun. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 17, 2020

#RIPPanditJasraj indian classical music has lost one of its shining stars🌹 — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) August 17, 2020

A huge pillar of Hindustani sangeet has fallen today . My heart felt condolence to Pandit Jasraj ‘s family . I can see him standing on the stage with his arms raised as if he is blessig all of us and in his soft and silken voice for the last time he is saying JAI HO !! — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) August 17, 2020

On the work front, Mahesh Kale has mainly been known for his specialisation in the Indian Classical and Semi-Classical music. He has been in the headlines lately for his critically acclaimed classical piece in the movie, Katyar Kaljat Ghusli. He has even won the 63rd National Film Award for his work in the movie.

