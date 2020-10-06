Led Zeppelin's 'Stairway To Heaven' Copyright Dispute Against 'Taurus' Is Finally Over

Rock band Led Zeppelin, who is known for their songs such as Whole Lotta Love, Immigrant Song, Since I've Been Loving You and more, have finally walked away from their legal dispute over 'Stairway To Heaven' copyright as winners, with the US Supreme Court refusing to hear the case. The case was brought against them by the estate of the late frontman of the US band Spirit, Randy Wolfe.

According to Consequence Of Sound, the case in question officially went to trial all the way back in 2016, after lawyers defending Spirit founder Randy California's estate accused Led Zeppelin of stealing their 'Taurus' track, recorded four years before 'Stairway' was released. In June of that year, the jury cleared Led Zeppelin of any wrongdoing, but that was later reversed on the grounds that the jury had not provided adequate guidance or explanation as to what constitutes "originality" in music.

However, the entire thing has eventually come to an end, with the US Supreme Court saying no to rehearsing the issue, instead of backing a lower court ruling in March 2020 that said the band's classic hit did not tear 'Taurus' off.

About Stairway To Heaven

The song, Stairway to Heaven by Led Zeppelin released in late 1971. The song was composed by the band's guitarist Jimmy Page and vocalist Robert Plant for their untitled fourth studio album. The song is often regarded as one of the most popular rock songs of all time.

Stairway to Heaven was voted No. 3 in 2000 by VH1 on its list of 100 Greatest Rock Songs and listed No. 31 on Rolling Stone's 500 Most Great Songs of All Time. It was the most popular song on FM radio stations in the United States in the 1970s, despite never having been commercially released as a single. In November 2007, by downloading sales advertising the release of Led Zeppelin's Mothership, "Stairway to Heaven" reached number 37 on the UK Singles Chart.

About Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin was an English rock band formed in 1968 in London. The band consisted of vocalist Robert Plant, guitarist Jimmy Page, bassist/keyboardist John Paul Jones and drummer John Bonham. With their heavy, guitar-driven sound, they are frequently cited as one of the progenitors of heavy metal, while their style is based on a range of influences, including blues and folk music. They have entertained music lovers with songs like, In the Evening, All My Love, Traveling Riverside Blues, Tangerine, The Rain Song and many more.

