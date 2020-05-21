Lady Gaga Reveals Her New Album Will Be About Her Failed Relationships

Lady Gaga is all set for the release of her upcoming album Chromatica, which is all set to release on May 29, 2020. It was set to be released on April 10, 2020, but due to the coronavirus lockdown, it was postponed to May 29. Now, according to reports, Lady Gaga has been teasing her fans with small treats about her album. She has recently stated that the album is about her past relationships. Read more to know:

Lady Gaga opens up about her new album

According to reports, Lady Gaga recently spoke in an interview about her upcoming album Chromatica. She revealed that this new album will give fans a glimpse of her failed past relationships that she has overcome. The 34-years-old music artist said that her painful break-ups in the past have led her to where she is now and has inspired the singer to make more music. These relationships, the singer said, are the inspiration behind her new songs and that she has written these songs to help all of those who are out there going through a tough time due to heartbreaks.

Back in March 2020, she took to her official social media handle and stated that the release date of her album Chromatic has been pushed from April to May 29 due to the coronavirus pandemic. She quoted her own song, while talking about her new album, and said that she is not without a steady hand and that she is a free woman. She also stated that she does not mind if she does not have a man.

According to reports, Chromatica will also feature Ariana Grande and Elton John collaborating for some of the pop songs. Recently, Lady Gaga also shared the list of songs that will be heard by her fans her album Chromatica. Her new album will also feature artists like Blackpink in a few songs.

For the unversed, Lady Gaga’s real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta. She was born in March 1986. Lady Gaga is one of the most critically acclaimed artists of the modern era and has a wide fan base. According to reports, she has been influenced by artists such as Michael Jackson, the Beatles, Queen, Pink Floyd, Mariah Carey, Led Zeppelin, and Elton John.

