Liam Payne Apologises For Controversial Remarks On Zayn Malik, Reveals 100-Day Rehab Stay

Liam Payne received criticism in the past for making insulting remarks towards his former bandmate Zayn Malik. Now, the singer has owned up to his mistakes and apologised for his actions. In a video shared on his Youtube handle, Liam revealed he recently completed his 100-day stay at a rehab and has been working on himself.

Liam Payne and Zayn Malik were part of the boy band One Direction.

Other than them, the group comprised Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlisnon.

After Zayn’s departure from the group, the band went on hiatus in 2016.

Liam Payne on his motivation to get better

Liam faced criticism for his comments on Logan Paul's podcast last year, where he made several remarks against the band. He claimed that the band revolved around him and emphasised his success in outselling the other band members with his debut song. Additionally, he referenced Zayn's conflict with Yolanda Hadid, who was the mother of his then-girlfriend, Gigi Hadid.

Additionally, the singer said that he and Louis had loathed one another while they were members of One Direction. Regarding the controversial podcast, in his latest video, Liam claimed that despite the fact that he "came across really big-headed" and that "it was hard for me to watch back," it had in some ways "saved my life" by motivating him to get assistance.

Liam Payne admits disappointment on his solo career

Liam indicated that the rage he had for the band stemmed from resentment over the success of his own solo career. When One Direction broke up in 2016, the singer claimed that he was in self-preservation mode and he was upset with where his career had "landed."

The Strip That Down crooner said that he had spent some time in Louisiana at a facility where he had the opportunity to work on himself in a 100-day programme. Liam, who has long been open about his difficulties with mental illness, addiction, and alcoholism, has revealed that he has been sober since six months.