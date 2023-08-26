Liam Payne Postpones Tour Dates After Kidney Infection, Shares Health Update

One Direction singer Liam Payne has cancelled his forthcoming tour to recover from a serious kidney infection. Liam was about to kickstart his tour in South America next month. However, the singer took to his social media handle to apologise to his fans who had bought tickets to his concert and gave an update on his health.

3 things you need to know

Liam Payne has postponed his upcoming tour of South America.

The singer has been in the hospital for the past week due to a kidney infection.

Liam is currently working on re-scheduling his tour.

Liam Payne cancels tour after kidney ailment

Liam Payne took to his Instagram handle to announce that his tour in South America has been cancelled following his kidney infection. The singer shared a heartfelt video message and said, "Hey guys this really is the last news I want to be telling you but basically I've been a little bit unwell recently and I ended up in the hospital with a bad kidney infection."

Liam further mentioned that doctors advised him to recover from his ailment before starting his rehearsals. He continued, "We've started rehearsals and I've just been advised that now's really not the right time to be out on the road trying to recover from this. The best people around me are trying to help me recover as we speak but yeah we're going to have to reschedule it all." The One Direction singer concluded his video message by asking his fans to refund their tickets and promised to give a bigger and better show in the future.

Liam Payne's statement on re-scheduling the tour

Liam Payne also shared a statement on his Instagram caption and revealed that his upcoming tour of South America has been postponed. He stated, "Over the past week I’ve been in hospital with a serious kidney infection, it’s something I wouldn’t wish on anyone, and doctors orders are that I now need to rest and recover."

He mentioned that he was beyond excited to perform but wouldn't be able to recover from the infection. "To all of you who have bought tickets: I’m so sorry. We’re working to re-schedule the tour as soon as we possibly can, but for now we will be refunding the tickets - so please look out for updates from your point of purchase," Liam added.