Lil Durk Drops The Deluxe Edition For 'Just Cause Y'all Waited 2' Album; Read Details Here

Lil Durk put out his album Just Cause Y'all Waited 2 only last month. But despite having debuted on Number five at the international charts and selling over 56 thousand copies, the album went under the radar, likely due to the fact that it released on the same day as releases from artists like NAV and Jhene Aiko.

As seen in recent times, a new trend among artists to come back shortly after the release of their album and introduce a 'Deluxe Version' of the same album with extra songs has been witnessed. The Chicago-based rapper Lil Durk has followed the same path and debuted the deluxe edition of his album Just Cause Y'all Waited 2. Check out the complete tracklist for the latest deluxe album by Lil Durk below -

Just Cause Y'all Waited 2 Deluxe edition tracklist

Different Meaning Street Affection 3 Headed Goat (Ft. Lil Baby & Polo G) All Love Gucci Gucci (Ft. Gunna) Viral Moment 248 Triflin H--s Internet Sensation Street Prayer Chiraq Demons (Ft. G Herbo) Doin Too Much Broke Up in Miami Turn Myself In Fabricated Pass the Water Denied in UK Support You When We Shoot Where They Go Watch Yo Homie Outro

The latest deluxe album features seven additional tracks. Before the album, rapper Lil Durk released the music video for 3 Headed Goat featuring Lil Baby, and Polo G. Durk also shared his views about the album while speaking with an entertainment portal and revealed that the album was made after it was started in a session between he and Lil Baby.

The rapper revealed that he and Lil Baby were in the studio but they did not finish the song, so he stored the song on his hard drive but it later crashed. He had some excerpts of the song stored in his phone so he chose to bring Polo G on-board cause according to him the artist has been 'going crazy right now'. The music video for 3 Headed Goat was released only a few hours back but has garnered over a million views. Check out the video for 3 Headed Goat below -

