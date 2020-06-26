Last Updated:

Lil Durk Drops The Deluxe Edition For 'Just Cause Y'all Waited 2' Album; Read Details Here

Rapper Lil Durk has dropped the deluxe edition of his 'Just Cause Y'all Waited 2' album. Read to know about the latest new additions to the album.

Lil Durk

Lil Durk put out his album Just Cause Y'all Waited 2 only last month. But despite having debuted on Number five at the international charts and selling over 56 thousand copies, the album went under the radar, likely due to the fact that it released on the same day as releases from artists like NAV and Jhene Aiko.

As seen in recent times, a new trend among artists to come back shortly after the release of their album and introduce a 'Deluxe Version' of the same album with extra songs has been witnessed. The Chicago-based rapper Lil Durk has followed the same path and debuted the deluxe edition of his album Just Cause Y'all Waited 2. Check out the complete tracklist for the latest deluxe album by Lil Durk below -

Just Cause Y'all Waited 2 Deluxe edition tracklist

  1. Different Meaning 

  2. Street Affection

  3. 3 Headed Goat (Ft. Lil Baby & Polo G)

  4. All Love 

  5. Gucci Gucci (Ft. Gunna)

  6. Viral Moment

  7. 248

  8. Triflin H--s

  9. Internet Sensation

  10. Street Prayer

  11. Chiraq Demons (Ft. G Herbo) 

  12. Doin Too Much

  13. Broke Up in Miami

  14. Turn Myself In

  15. Fabricated

  16. Pass the Water

  17. Denied in UK

  18. Support You

  19. When We Shoot

  20. Where They Go 

  21. Watch Yo Homie

  22. Outro 

The latest deluxe album features seven additional tracks. Before the album, rapper Lil Durk released the music video for 3 Headed Goat featuring Lil Baby, and Polo G. Durk also shared his views about the album while speaking with an entertainment portal and revealed that the album was made after it was started in a session between he and Lil Baby.

The rapper revealed that he and Lil Baby were in the studio but they did not finish the song, so he stored the song on his hard drive but it later crashed. He had some excerpts of the song stored in his phone so he chose to bring Polo G on-board cause according to him the artist has been 'going crazy right now'. The music video for 3 Headed Goat was released only a few hours back but has garnered over a million views. Check out the video for 3 Headed Goat below - 

Image courtesy - Lil Durk Just Cause Y'all Waited 2 Deluxe album cover

 

 

