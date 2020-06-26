Ron Perlman Says He Was Offered 'Hellboy' Reboot But Chose To Walk Away; Here's Why

Ron Perlman is well-known for playing the titular character in Hellboy and Hellboy II: The Golden Army, both directed by Guillermo del Toro. The actor, who received many praises for his performance as the demon, did not reprise the role in a reboot film which then featured David Harbour as the demonic superhero. Now, Perlman revealed that he had an option to portray the character in Hellboy reboot but turned it down. Read to know more.

Why Ron Perlman turned down Hellboy reboot?

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Ron Perlman said that the only thing that is stopping the third Hellboy film is the fact that Guillermo del Toro is one of the busiest guys in the industry. He mentioned that the Oscar-winning filmmaker cannot make Hellboy 3 even if he wanted to, because he has already got much work lined up. The actor stated that the two films had nothing to do with one another.

Ron Perlman added that the Hellboy reboot was something he had the opportunity to participate in. But he decided that the only version of the Big Red he is interested in is the one he did with Guillermo del Toro. So he walked away from it and mentioned that he “truly walked away” from the reboot as he has not seen the film or heard much about it. Perlman noted that he wished the reboot team well, but the film was not in his territory.

Original Hellboy

The first instalment titled as Hellboy was released in 2004. Written and directed by Guillermo del Toro, it stars Ron Perlman, Selma Blair, Jeffrey Tambor, Karel Roden, Rupert Evans, Doug Jones and John Hurt. The movie received positive responses and was a success at the box office.

The second instalment, Hellboy II: The Golden Army hit the theatres in 2008. Guillermo del Toro returned as writer and director with Ron Perlman, Selma Blair and Dough Jones reprising their characters from the previous film. The film was well-received by the critics and went on to gross over $168 million at the worldwide box office.

Hellboy reboot

Released in 2019, Hellboy reboot is directed by Neil Marshall. It stars David Harbour as the titular character alongside Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane, Sasha Lane, Daniel Dae Kim, and Thomas Haden Church. The movie opened up to negative reviews from both the critics and the audiences. It reportedly tanked at the box office, failing to match its production budget.

