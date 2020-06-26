Justin Bieber Files $20 Mn Defamation Case Against Women Who Accused Him Of Sexual Assault

Hollywood singer Justin Bieber who was earlier accused of sexual harassment on Twitter last week, as per reports by an International outlet has now filed a USD 20 million lawsuit against the women who accused him of the assault. A woman on June 20 tweeted a lengthy statement from a now-removed account on the micro-blogging site about an alleged sexual harassment incident that occurred in Austin, Texas, in March 2014.

Justin Bieber files defamation suit

As per reports, according to the legal documents viewed by the media outlet, the suit claims that both alleged victims who accused the singer fraudulently schemed to seek attention and fame by maliciously posting despicable, fabricated, defamatory and false accusations against Justin Bieber. The suit also reportedly stated that the two ladies were trying to capitalize on the climate of fear permeating the entertainment industry.

The singer’s suit alleges that he has "indisputable documentary evidence" to show that the claims of the defendants are outrageous and false. According to another International media outlet, Bieber is suing for defamation and that the USD 20 million in damages is a combined sum of USD 10 million from the two accusers, Danielle and Kadi.

After the accusations were placed against the singer, the singer denied all the claims on Twitter and provided numerous proofs of his innocence like receipts and photos of his alleged whereabouts around the time of the alleged assault. Clarifying his stand on the same, Justin reportedly said that he usually doesn’t address these kinds of things has he has dealt with such random accusations all through his life but after conducting a conversation with his wife Hailey Baldwin, and team, Bieber decided to speak up on the issue. Bieber also stated that he would be working with Twitter and authorities to take legal action against the accusers.

Meanwhile, the Global Citizen Fest is back with a new concert amidst this ongoing pandemic. Even though the original concert from mid-April was a successful show, a new virtual concert is on its way. This concert has been titled, Global Goal: United for Our Future – The Concert. This virtual concert aims to combat the disproportionate impact of Coronavirus on marginalized communities and also urge governments across the globe to make future vaccines and test kits available for the underprivileged. This virtual Global Citizen concert will be streamed and televised globally on June 27. Along with Dwayne Johnson, Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Quavo, J Balvin, Chloe x Halle, Christine, and the Queens, Usher and Yemi Alade.

