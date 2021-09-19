Last Updated:

Lil Nas X Announces 'Baby Registry' With 16 Charities Post 'Montero' Release

Following the release of his debut studio album, MONTERO, Lil Nas X also announced 'baby registry' and highlighted 16 charities via Twitter.

The two-time Grammy Award-winning singer Lil Nas X recently delivered his debut studio album, MONTERO. The singer has been promoting his album with a prosthetic baby bump since last month. Following the release of his debut album, the 22-year-old singer also announced 'baby registry' and highlighted 16 charities via Twitter.

Lil Nas X recently took to his Twitter handle to unveil a fundraiser for 16 different charities. The singer wrote, "Me and my team have set up a “baby registry” for many charities if you guys would like to donate.". He also added a link in his tweet that opens to a page where people can donate or send gifts to the listed charities. The featured charities focus on healthcare, justice, the LGBTQ community, and BIPOC causes. The 16 charities are Chi-Pier, Transinclusive Group, Compassionate Atlanta, bros in Convo, Relationship Unleashed, OLTT, Central Alabama Alliance Resource & Advocacy Center, Arianna's Center, Samuel Dewitt Proctor Conference, Thrive SS, Happy Hippie, The Counter Narrative, What's in the Mirror, and Normal Anomaly.

Last month, Lil Nas X announced he was pregnant with his debut album, MONTERO. On September 17, 2021, the singer announced the release of his album with a new video. The video had Lil Nas X going into labour in a hospital. Doctors helped him push his baby album. The post read, "BABY MONTERO IS HERE!!!". Since then, the singer is celebrating the success of his album.

Details about MONTERO

Lil Nas X collaborated with several award-winning musicians for his album. He has songs with Elton John, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and Jack Harlow. Here is the complete list of songs in MONTERO.

  • MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
  • Dead Right Now
  • Industry Baby
  • That's What I Want
  • The Art Of Realization
  • Scoop
  • One Of Me
  • Lost In The Citadel
  • Dolla Sign Slime
  • Tales Of Dominica
  • Sun Goes Down
  • Void
  • Don't Want It
  • Life After Salem
  • Am I Dreaming

The singer even threw a baby shower for his album. The singer had a blue and white theme decor. He donned a printed robe and left it open. In the caption, he wrote, "spent hours setting up for my baby shower and no one showed up :(". Several celebrities reacted to the video and dropped hilarious comments.

