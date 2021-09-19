Lil Nas X Announces 'Baby Registry' With 16 Charities Post 'Montero' Release

The two-time Grammy Award-winning singer Lil Nas X recently delivered his debut studio album, MONTERO. The singer has been promoting his album with a prosthetic baby bump since last month. Following the release of his debut album, the 22-year-old singer also announced 'baby registry' and highlighted 16 charities via Twitter.

Lil Nas X recently took to his Twitter handle to unveil a fundraiser for 16 different charities. The singer wrote, "Me and my team have set up a “baby registry” for many charities if you guys would like to donate.". He also added a link in his tweet that opens to a page where people can donate or send gifts to the listed charities. The featured charities focus on healthcare, justice, the LGBTQ community, and BIPOC causes. The 16 charities are Chi-Pier, Transinclusive Group, Compassionate Atlanta, bros in Convo, Relationship Unleashed, OLTT, Central Alabama Alliance Resource & Advocacy Center, Arianna's Center, Samuel Dewitt Proctor Conference, Thrive SS, Happy Hippie, The Counter Narrative, What's in the Mirror, and Normal Anomaly.

Last month, Lil Nas X announced he was pregnant with his debut album, MONTERO. On September 17, 2021, the singer announced the release of his album with a new video. The video had Lil Nas X going into labour in a hospital. Doctors helped him push his baby album. The post read, "BABY MONTERO IS HERE!!!". Since then, the singer is celebrating the success of his album.

Details about MONTERO

Lil Nas X collaborated with several award-winning musicians for his album. He has songs with Elton John, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and Jack Harlow. Here is the complete list of songs in MONTERO.

MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Dead Right Now

Industry Baby

That's What I Want

The Art Of Realization

Scoop

One Of Me

Lost In The Citadel

Dolla Sign Slime

Tales Of Dominica

Sun Goes Down

Void

Don't Want It

Life After Salem

Am I Dreaming

The singer even threw a baby shower for his album. The singer had a blue and white theme decor. He donned a printed robe and left it open. In the caption, he wrote, "spent hours setting up for my baby shower and no one showed up :(". Several celebrities reacted to the video and dropped hilarious comments.

Image: AP